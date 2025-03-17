Triumph Factory Racing Announces Contract Extension with Jalek Swoll Through 2026

While Jalek Swoll is out for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, there is some good news for the Florida native. Triumph Factory Racing has announced an extension with Swoll that will see him on the team through the 2026 season.

In his first season—and the Triumph TF 250-X’s first season in the U.S.—Swoll landed third overall at the 2024 Unadilla National, the brand’s first AMA Motocross podium. Swoll scored eighth in the 250SX East Championship then seventh in the 250 Class of Pro Motocross.

Swoll is sidelined for the supercross season with an Achilles tendon injury, but he is expected to return to racing at some point during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer.

The following press release is from Triumph Factory Racing:

Triumph Factory Racing Announces Contract Extension For Jalek Swoll

Triumph Factory Racing is excited to announce the extension of its partnership with talented American racer Jalek Swoll through 2026. Although currently sidelined due to injury, Swoll is expected to make a full recovery and return to racing during this summer’s Pro Motocross series. Swoll is looking forward to regaining his strong form aboard the TF 250-X. Once the season concludes, he will shift his attention to preparing for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship.

Last year marked the first season of racing for Triumph Factory Racing in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, with Swoll clearly demonstrating the capabilities of the new TF 250-X and his own skills throughout 2024. By placing sixth at the 250SX East season opener in Detroit, the Floridian set the tone for a positive year, ultimately finishing an impressive seventh overall in the final standings.

When the Pro Motocross series kicked off in California two weeks later, Swoll carried his indoor speed outdoors and charged to a stunning fifth overall to further highlight both his talent and the competitiveness of his machine. Jalek then made history at round nine of the championship where the 24-year-old claimed third overall at Unadilla, New York, to mark the first overall podium result for the Triumph TF 250-X in AMA competition.