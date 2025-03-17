Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Full Schedule

Jett Reynolds Suffers Broken Leg in Practice Crash

March 17, 2025, 1:00pm
Jett Reynolds Suffers Broken Leg in Practice Crash

In a short press release today, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team announced Jett Reynolds suffered a practice incident that resulted in a broken leg. In the release, it was noted that the California native suffered the injury on Friday and underwent surgery early this morning (Monday).

Reynolds started the 250SX West Division Championship 22-13-13-18-10-22 in the six 250SX main event starts of his career and is tied for 15th in the championship with Cole Thompson at 34 points apiece.

With the 250SX East Division racing in Birmingham, Alabama, this weekend, Reynolds will miss the following week’s Seattle SX (March 29) and the remainder of the supercross season. The #54 is aiming for a return to full strength for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which begins May 24 in Pala, California.

Reynolds scored his first top ten supercross finish at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown in late February, scoring 14-9-13 in the three races for tenth overall on the night.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 85
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 79
8Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 73
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 56
10Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54
11Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 52
12Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 43
13Ryder DiFrancesco
Bakersfield, CA United States 35
14TJ Albright Mt Marion, NY United States 35
15Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada 34
16Jett Reynolds
Bakersfield, CA United States 34
17Dylan Walsh Wildomar, United Kingdom United Kingdom 24
18Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States 21
19Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil 19
20Drew Adams
Chattanooga, TN United States 14
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now