Jett Reynolds Suffers Broken Leg in Practice Crash

In a short press release today, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team announced Jett Reynolds suffered a practice incident that resulted in a broken leg. In the release, it was noted that the California native suffered the injury on Friday and underwent surgery early this morning (Monday).

Reynolds started the 250SX West Division Championship 22-13-13-18-10-22 in the six 250SX main event starts of his career and is tied for 15th in the championship with Cole Thompson at 34 points apiece.

With the 250SX East Division racing in Birmingham, Alabama, this weekend, Reynolds will miss the following week’s Seattle SX (March 29) and the remainder of the supercross season. The #54 is aiming for a return to full strength for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which begins May 24 in Pala, California.

Reynolds scored his first top ten supercross finish at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown in late February, scoring 14-9-13 in the three races for tenth overall on the night.