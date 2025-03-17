HRC factory rider Tim Gajser dominated the MXGP weekend in Spain. While the two Frenchman, Romain Febvre and Maxime Renaux will both cause the Slovenian problems in 2025, the pure class of Gajser shone through. These are moments to savor, because he is without question one of the best riders of all time.

The 50 GP wins club, which Gajser has now joined, featured just six men. When you consider the other five are Jeffrey Herlings, Stefan Everts, Antonio Cairoli, Joel Smets and Joel Robert, then you can see, these are some of the biggest legends the sport has ever seen and the Slovenian fits nicely with this group.

Yesterday in Cozar, he was in a class of his own, and while the conditions changed, from Saturday to Sunday, he remained the man to beat. No doubt, he has the right tools to get a sixth World Championship this year, and a sixth title would see him move behind just Everts and Cairoli in the all-time list. Again, this is something very special.

As always, the complete professional, Gajser took time to talk to us and give his opinion of his 50th Grand Prix victory and how important it is to be smart, even when the speed isn’t there.

Interview by Geoff Meyer of MXLarge.com. Photos by Bavo Swijgers/HRC

Racer X: What a great weekend, 1-1-1 and your 50th Grand Prix victory.

Tim Gajser: It was definitely not easy out there. Yesterday in the qualification race, the track was getting better and better yesterday, but it rained a lot overnight and the first and second moto today was really difficult. The starts were really important, and I took a solid one in the first one and was third and I made some quick passes and then made a gap and controlled the race. The second one, I didn't have the best jump, and I was back in the pack. It wasn't easy with the goggles when you are in the middle of everything. I managed to come out second after the first lap and then Lucas made a mistake, and I was in the lead and controlled the race.

Sweeping the weekend, hard to be happier that this?

I am really happy, really happy. It was a good weekend, on what was a very difficult track. I made things difficult in race two by not getting a good start but overall, I am very happy with how things turned out. We have all worked very hard to get to this place and it nice to get a win – my 50th – and get the red-plate back and just show everyone that I am still at a very good level. Now the aim is to hold onto it until after the last round of the season!

I know you don’t focus too much on the statistics, but 50 GP wins is something that only six men have done in this sport, so you join a small list of riders. You must be proud of that?

I think it is nice to have 50 GP wins, it’s a big number and I am thankful, and I hope we get many more in the future. Definitely we are working hard and as you said, I am not into the statistics, but we are working hard. Every GP I will try and win and give my best, but with the experience I have, we look at the big picture and the goal is always to fight for the championship. It is an honour to be in this type of company. It is like the red plate, it is nice to have it, but it is early in the season and so many GPs to go, and its nice, but we want it at the end of the year.