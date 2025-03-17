Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
The Difference One Win Makes: Cooper Webb’s Results Prior to First 450SX Win, and After

March 17, 2025, 1:00pm
The Difference One Win Makes: Cooper Webb’s Results Prior to First 450SX Win, and After

Cooper Webb’s 450SX Career Results Prior to First Win and Following That Win

Cooper Webb has made quite a name for himself as a premier class 450SX racer in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The North Carolina native moved to the 450cc class with Yamaha full-time starting in 2017 but really broke out in 2019 with KTM. 

Through his first two seasons in 450SX, Webb had zero wins and two podiums in his first 25 450SX starts. He joined Red Bull KTM ahead of the 2019 season, started training with Aldon Baker, and his career trajectory changed. Webb’s first 450SX win came at the third race of 2019, the Anaheim 2 Supercross (a Triple Crown), which was the 28th start of his career. And his career has looked different ever since.

Since that day in January 2019, Webb has totaled 28 450SX wins and 68 podiums over his next 105 main event starts—including two 450SX Championships along the way. In total, Webb has 132 main event starts, 70 podiums, 28 wins, and two 450SX titles. Webb is tied with Rick Johnson for eighth on the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list after breaking a tie with Bob Hannah (27 wins) this season. How far up will Webb land when he retires?

He has three wins so far in 2025 and is currently leading the 450SX standings after nine rounds of the 17-round season.

Cooper Webb's 450SX Wins to Date

Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb

Newport, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		450SXMarch 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Detroit 		450SXFebruary 15, 2025 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Foxborough 		450SXApril 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Seattle 		450SXMarch 23, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 27, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 25, 2023 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Tampa 		450SXFebruary 11, 2023 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 2 		450SXMay 1, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Atlanta 3 		450SXApril 17, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		450SXMarch 20, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		450SXMarch 16, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		450SXMarch 13, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		450SXFebruary 20, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Orlando 1 		450SXFebruary 13, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Houston 3 		450SXJanuary 23, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 6 		450SXJune 17, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 4 		450SXJune 10, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 2 		450SXJune 3, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 8, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
East Rutherford 		450SXApril 27, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Houston 		450SXMarch 30, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Atlanta 		450SXMarch 2, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 16, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Minneapolis 		450SXFebruary 9, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Oakland 		450SXJanuary 26, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 19, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
