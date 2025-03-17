Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
Christian Craig to Make Season Debut at Birmingham SX This Weekend

March 17, 2025, 2:30pm
Following a weekend off, the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship hits its second half, with Saturday's Birmingham SX round marking the tenth round of the 17-round schedule. While this season is unfortunately dotted with riders going out with injury, we do have a rider making a season debut this weekend.

After missing the first nine rounds due to recovery from an ACL (knee) injury at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale in September, Christian Craig is will return to action in Alabama this weekend.

Craig spent two years with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team but signed to return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team (who he won his 2022 250SX West title with) for 2025. In early October, Craig underwent surgery on his knee and he has been working towards a return since. 

Craig raced a Star Yamaha YZ450F in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in both 2021 and 2022 but this will be his first 450SX races on the Star YZ450F.

The #28 is in his first year of a two-year deal that will see him as a 450cc racer and a developmental coach to 250cc riders. Note, Saturday's race will be the third and final Triple Crown race of the 2025 season. Where will he slot in this weekend in Alabama when the gates drop?

