Following a weekend off, the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship hits its second half, with Saturday's Birmingham SX round marking the tenth round of the 17-round schedule. While this season is unfortunately dotted with riders going out with injury, we do have a rider making a season debut this weekend.

After missing the first nine rounds due to recovery from an ACL (knee) injury at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale in September, Christian Craig is will return to action in Alabama this weekend.

Craig spent two years with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team but signed to return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team (who he won his 2022 250SX West title with) for 2025. In early October, Craig underwent surgery on his knee and he has been working towards a return since.

Craig raced a Star Yamaha YZ450F in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in both 2021 and 2022 but this will be his first 450SX races on the Star YZ450F.

The #28 is in his first year of a two-year deal that will see him as a 450cc racer and a developmental coach to 250cc riders. Note, Saturday's race will be the third and final Triple Crown race of the 2025 season. Where will he slot in this weekend in Alabama when the gates drop?