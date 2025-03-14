A few other thoughts here on the off-weekend:

-I don't think I gave defending champion Tom Vialle enough credit to start the series. He's got the red plate after three 250SX East Division races, granted without a win, but his starts and everything else he's got does make him a tough package to beat. Do RJ Hampshire and Max Anstie probably have more speed than Tom? Yes, I would say so, but they also make more mistakes. Vialle has been solid so far and maybe he does pull this off? (And if he does, he could become the third Frenchman to win back-to-back titles in this class, as Mickael Pichon did it back in 1995 and ‘96 and then Christophe Pourcel did it in 2009 and’10.)

-Justin Barcia has been quiet this season so far right? Bam Bam hasn't even bam-bam'ed anyone and we're nine rounds down! WTF? But he just got the holeshot in Indy, rode up front for a ton and got fourth—his season best. Afterwards he told me that he's much happier with his bike now and how in Daytona he and the team went the wrong way but other than that—he thinks he should be much better from here on out. And when he's happier with his pace and riding, well, then maybe we'll see some of the old Bam Bam come out.

-We had our Fly Racing PulpMX/Racer X live show Friday night before Indy and Weege had put up a post on IG about how you never quite know how these shows are going to go or who was going to show up. Hence last year when we somehow got MXGP boss David Luongo to come on stage! (You’re welcome, Matthes.) Well, it happened again because 10 minutes into the show up comes six-time SX and MX champion Jeff Stanton to the stage unannounced! Pretty funny. Jeff said he took Weege's post literally and brought Triumph president Rod Lopusnak out with him also.

Anyways, always good to bench race with Stanton about the sport and I compared him a bit to Cooper Webb right now in that there's nothing really flashy about either of them and sometimes the fans and media get captivated by more flash (Damon Bradshaw then, Chase Sexton now) and we overlook the guys that just always seem to be there to grind out the wins like he and Webb (although there was nothing about Webb's win the next night where he grinded, he was just the fastest dude, period).

Good to have Stanton on stage with us and it was funny to talk about how serious he was back in his day to how he is now to which Jeff agreed and led us to another discussion from there. If you’re into both adventure rider and one amazing chance for an epic bench race with Stanton yourself, check out his “Pure Michigan” adventure tours.

Home Made Ripper In The Wet Dez (Keefer)

We finally have some rain in Southern California which means I get to ride/test from the house more. The wet dez also means that we get to bust out our "ghetto ripper." My buddy and I basically rigged up a corrugated steel ripper that attaches to the back of my wife's Jeep (yeah, she's not stoked) via hitch receiver for transportation. Once we are out in the middle of BFE and are ready to start our "prep," so we take the ripper off the of the receiver and drop it to the ground and attach it to the rear of the jeep via chains. In order to get the ripper to set into the dirt more we get two or three friends to stand on the back of the ripper to allow the teeth to dig into the wet desert terra firma. It's not ideal but it works pretty damn good! In the dez, it's not pretty (I mean, look at me) but we make do with the crap we have laying around the yard. Nothing to see here folks, just some grown ass men acting like teenagers for some optimal dirt for their dirt bike addiction. As you can see from the photos, looks like dirt bike heaven to me! #KeepEveryoneOnDirtBikes