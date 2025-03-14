Monster Energy AMA Supercross is off this weekend, but if you think we'd let Phil Nicoletti slide on his weekly Racer X column, you're as clueless as Nicoletti is filthy. Buckle up for yet another round of the old man of motocross yelling at kids to get off his lawn.

As always, to get an uncomfortably honest answer to your burning questions, send them to the drunk uncle of motocross at phil@racerxonline.com.

Behind the Scenes Phil,

Every so often there’s something that happens off-track in this sport that makes news. It seemed like this was all the time back in the J-Law days! But sometimes that news doesn’t even have anything to do with a rider or team member. We’ve had a few of those situations this year already. I’m not referencing anything specific, nor am I asking you to comment on anything specific. I’m just curious as to what it’s like for the riders and teams when there’s news generated within this sport, that doesn’t really have much to do with the actual sport. Do you guys think it’s dumb? Do you get popcorn and settle in for the show? Do you jump on a text thread like high school girls? Does anyone even care one way or another?!

-Drama King

King,

To be honest, I have no idea what the hell goes on with peoples' personal lives. If it doesn’t really make “moto news” then I don’t really care. Obviously I hear some stuff about some guys. Fights here and there, and some issues with this or that. It doesn’t bother me. But there has been some big news recently I saw. I couldn’t care to even look into it. Short answer, no one cares I don’t think.

-Phil