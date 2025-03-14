Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Full Schedule
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

March 14, 2025, 2:00pm

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will have its only weekend off tomorrow as we are nine rounds through the 17-round  championship. Next Saturday will be the Birmingham Supercross.

Although supercross is off this weekend, there is racing to follow.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) second round in Spain takes place this weekend. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action on March 29 and March 30 for the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Castilla la Mancha

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, March 16
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      March 15 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      March 15 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 15 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 15 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 16 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 16 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 16 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha Race Center

Follow

2025 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 49
2Sacha Coenen Belgium 46
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 44
4Liam Everts Belgium 36
10Andrea Adamo Italy 32
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
2Maxime Renaux France 57
1Romain Febvre France 56
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 48
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy 40
5Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 35
Full Standings

Main image courtesy of Yamaha

