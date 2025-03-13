Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
When Was Seth Hammaker's First 250SX Win?

March 13, 2025, 3:30pm
When Was Seth Hammaker's First 250SX Win?

When Was Seth Hammaker's First 250SX Win?

The first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought unpredictability and an unexpected winner. With so many talented factory riders and fast privateers in the combined 250cc field, the showdowns have that uncertainty to them. It is so tough to call the race winner ahead of the gate drop—that is unless your name is Adam Cianciarulo, who called Seth Hammaker for the win on the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast. Hammaker won his first race in nearly four years and reminded everyone he is still a very capable rider, even after the injuries he has suffered since that first win.

Seth Hammaker's

First 250SX win:

Arlington 1 SX on March 13, 2021
3rd main event start (first career win AND first career podium)

Second 250SX win:

Indianapolis SX on March 8, 2025 (East/West Showdown)
23rd main event start (ninth career 250SX podium)

That is 3 years, 11 months, 23 days between wins—or 1,456 total days between wins.

He had 20 starts, a handful of podiums, and numerous injuries since that first career win, almost four years ago (March 13, 2021 to March 8, 2025).

The Pennsylvania native had seven career podiums entering the 2025 season and now has podiums in back-to-back races for the third time in his career.

2022 Anaheim 1 SX (2nd) and Oakland SX (3rd)

2024 Daytona SX (3rd) and Birmingham SX (3rd)

2025 Daytona SX (3rd) and Indianapolis SX (1st)

Can Hammaker get three consecutive podiums for the first time in his career next weekend at the Birmingham SX?

Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Seth Hammaker's 250SX Results to Date

Seth Hammaker

Seth Hammaker

Bainbridge, PA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX ShowdownMarch 8, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 1, 2025 Kawasaki
17
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 15, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
4
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
14
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
7
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 27, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
22
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
9
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 9, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
4
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
21
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestJanuary 15, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 8, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
5
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 2 		250SX ShowdownMay 1, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 3 		250SX WestApril 17, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
9
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
4
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		250SX WestMarch 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
11
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		250SX WestMarch 16, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
11
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
6
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
