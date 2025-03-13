When Was Seth Hammaker's First 250SX Win?

The first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought unpredictability and an unexpected winner. With so many talented factory riders and fast privateers in the combined 250cc field, the showdowns have that uncertainty to them. It is so tough to call the race winner ahead of the gate drop—that is unless your name is Adam Cianciarulo, who called Seth Hammaker for the win on the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast. Hammaker won his first race in nearly four years and reminded everyone he is still a very capable rider, even after the injuries he has suffered since that first win.

First 250SX win:

Arlington 1 SX on March 13, 2021

3rd main event start (first career win AND first career podium)

Second 250SX win:

Indianapolis SX on March 8, 2025 (East/West Showdown)

23rd main event start (ninth career 250SX podium)

That is 3 years, 11 months, 23 days between wins—or 1,456 total days between wins.

He had 20 starts, a handful of podiums, and numerous injuries since that first career win, almost four years ago (March 13, 2021 to March 8, 2025).

The Pennsylvania native had seven career podiums entering the 2025 season and now has podiums in back-to-back races for the third time in his career.

2022 Anaheim 1 SX (2nd) and Oakland SX (3rd)

2024 Daytona SX (3rd) and Birmingham SX (3rd)

2025 Daytona SX (3rd) and Indianapolis SX (1st)

Can Hammaker get three consecutive podiums for the first time in his career next weekend at the Birmingham SX?