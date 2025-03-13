Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Full Schedule

Marc-Antoine Rossi (Shoulder) Out Starting at Round Two of MX2 in Spain This Weekend

March 13, 2025, 11:00am
The following press release is from KTM:

Marc-Antoine Rossi facing a spell on the MX2 sidelines after right shoulder injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marc-Antoine Rossi will have surgery to repair damage to his right shoulder next week and will immediately start the rehab process in order to return to FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship duty.

The promising French youngster suffered a dislocation of the joint after a fall while training last Friday (7 March). The 18-year-old had a thorough medical check at the hospital in Lyon where an operation was decided to repair a fracture as the best course of action, and for a proper recovery to full strength. The procedure will take place on Monday 17 March.

Rossi, who admirably dealt with a knee injury that curtailed his 2024 Grand Prix campaign, is now focused on the tightest possible time frame to get back to the MX2 field and join teammates Andrea Adamo, Sacha Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder for the second half of the season. 

  • MXGP

    MXGP Castilla la Mancha

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, March 16
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      March 15 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      March 15 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 15 - 11:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 15 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 16 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 16 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 16 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP Castilla la Mancha MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
