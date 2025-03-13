FXR 25.5 VAPOR AIR Gear – Go With the Flow

Turn on the A/C with the new lightweight vented mesh fabric that gives the rider the most ventilation to conquer the heat and extreme humidity. Fabric that was developed for our pro motocross athletes to keep cool during the gurling rounds of the outdoor nationals. This allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

Lightweight vented mesh fabric for maximum breathability and rider comfort

Design to allow for air flow while riding but not

Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance

Shaped front collar for improved comfort

Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

Fade-free sublimation prints