FXR 25.5 VAPOR AIR Gear – Go With the Flow
The following press release is from FXR:
VAPOR AIR - Go with the flow
Introducing the all-new FXR Vapor Air LE—engineered for one purpose: ultimate breathability. Featuring our cutting-edge High Flow Mountain Air fabric, the Vapor Air Jersey delivers unmatched airflow, keeping you cool when the heat is on. Paired with an entirely redesigned pant chassis, inspired by our top-selling Helium Pant, this setup takes ventilation to the next level with a full mesh front panel—maximizing airflow for those scorching mid-summer motos. Stay cool, ride harder. Just breathe.
ADULT Jersey: $69.99
YOUTH Jersey: $44.99
Turn on the A/C with the new lightweight vented mesh fabric that gives the rider the most ventilation to conquer the heat and extreme humidity. Fabric that was developed for our pro motocross athletes to keep cool during the gurling rounds of the outdoor nationals. This allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.
- Lightweight vented mesh fabric for maximum breathability and rider comfort
- Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance
- Shaped front collar for improved comfort
- Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
- Fade-free sublimation prints
ADULT Pant: $199.99
YOUTH Pant: $139.99
New chassis design keeping all the same benefits of the Helium chassis with extra ventilation for maximum amount of airflow with full mesh fabric. It was that developed for our pro motocross athletes to keep cool during the grueling rounds of the outdoor nationals. Durable seat fabric and knees for extra durability while giving the rider the confidence and comfort to battle the extreme heat and humidity.
- Vapor chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & ventilation
- Lightweight full mesh fabric which offers the most ventilation with maintaining strength and mobility
- Auto-Buckle waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
- Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area
- New updated yoke panel for improved mobility
- Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric
- Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
- Adjustable Hook and Loop side waist system for a personalized fit
- Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
- Fade-free sublimation prints