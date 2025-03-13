APOLLINO Unveils RFN® “WARRIOR” Series Electric Off-Road Motorcycles

The electric off-road motorcycle industry is on the brink of a revolution as APOLLINO, a global leading dirt bike manufacturer, introduces the RFN® “WARRIOR” Series—the world’s first comprehensive electric off-road lineup designed for riders of all ages and skill levels, from 2-year-old beginners to professional competitors. The RFN WARRIOR Series is set to redefine the off-road motorcycle market, delivering advanced technology, sustainability, and high-performance riding experiences for families, young riders, and professionals alike.

The series has already been put to the test by 2024 Australian 65cc MX Champion and six-time national titleholder Mason Ezergailis, who shared his high praise:

“These electric dirt bikes blew me away! The torque response is instant, the chassis is lightweight, and they feel incredibly stable on the track.”