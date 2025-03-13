The following press release is from SupercrossLIVE:

The stars of Monster Energy Supercross get a week off this weekend, leaving all of us wondering how we are going to get our racing fix in.

Never fear, as NBC Sports NOW will be broadcasting four races back-to-back from 2024 that were all won by Jett Lawrence.

The Supercross marathon begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and will feature race replays from Detroit, Daytona, Birmingham and Indianapolis!

Click here for more information about Sunday’s Monster Energy Supercross marathon.

Click here to learn more about NBC Sports NOW, which is available on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and more!

NBC Sports NOW is only available in the United States.

Read full details on NBCsports.com.