Despite what feels like a lack of hype coming into the season and in the early few rounds, Tom Vialle is back in the 250SX East Division Championship lead. The Red Bull KTM rider really had no changes to his program from 2024 and was coming out swinging with hopes to defend his title in just his third full season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Okay one change if you note his switch from THOR to Alpinestars gear, but that’s really it! Ready to run it back, Vialle lined up in Florida with the red backgrounds on his #1 KTM as the gates dropped on the ‘25 250SX East Division Championship.
The French rider got his first taste of podium champagne this season at the Daytona SX when he finished second at the venue where he earned his first 250SX main event win last year. Then, at the Indianapolis SX 250SX East/West Showdown over the weekend, Vialle quietly scored a big second-place finish and by doing so, took over the points lead from Max Anstie. Vialle kept race winner Seth Hammaker honest the entire race but never got close enough to attempt a pass. Big picture though, after finishes of 5-4-2-2 to start the season, Vialle is right back at the top of the championship standings.
“I started a little bit slowly in Tampa and the goal was to start pretty strong in Daytona, and I was way better last weekend,” Vialle said after the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the year. “And obviously from Daytona now, I mean, it's only a 10-race championship, so it's not that long. You need to be there from now on every weekend, fight for the win, and that's really my goal. The first two races wasn't the best, but I start from Daytona. This weekend was good again, and, yeah, we try to continue that way till the end.”
Going back to his days in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), Vialle has always been a great starter. Constantly, MXGP-TV announcer Paul Malin would say Vialle’s name as the holeshot winner weekend after weekend after weekend no matter the country or venue. Obviously good starts are important to winning races and landing on the podium, especially in the current, deep fields. But Vialle knew just how important a good start would be in the weighty showdown main event Saturday. And he executed.
“Yeah, I actually really wanted to win,” Vialle said after the race. “I feel like I was close last weekend and close again tonight. But my starts have been…I've been better the last two races and I think there's a lot of good guys out there. So, if you can start in front, it's a big help. And my starts have been good and I've been close to the win and I really want that as soon as possible, of course. And I'm gonna go back to work next week and be ready for the next race.”
The long-time factory KTM rider is a two-time MX2 Champion and although the overseas motocross series varies significantly to AMA Supercross in the U.S., he is able to lean on his championship experience from the MX2 title seasons. He just knows he has significantly less time in 250SX than he does a 20-round (40 motos total) MX2 championship. While he has the points lead now, he know race wins are necessary to keep the points lead in his hands through the season finale.
“I think, yes, of course,” he said on relying on his MX2 title fight experiences. “I mean, obviously when you go to the race, you want to win the race, but in Europe, we go for like 20 races. So that's the championships. Here, it's only 10 races. So, like I said, the first two races, I was like trying to see like how the bike was or what was myself. And but now we have to fight for the win every weekend.”
“I feel like in Europe you can finish third, second, and it's a longer championship, same as an outdoor [AMA Pro Motocross Championship],” he continued. “It's only 11 races [in 250SX], so it's pretty short, but I think it [my MX2 experience] can help, but I try to focus every weekend on myself and not really on others, and it's working great so far.”
So far, Vialle has been the most consistent out of the 250SX East Division, hence why he is leading the points. After finishes of 1-2 to start the season, Max Anstie has trended backwards with results of 6-7 at the Detroit and Indianapolis rounds since. RJ Hampshire’s 18th after getting caught on the Tuff Block in Tampa hinders his finishes of 3-1-4 since. And Indianapolis SX showdown winner Hammaker is, as Steve Matthes put it on Monday night’s PulpMX Show, “like one bad piece of chicken from maybe being the points lead,” noting the food poison-inducted 17th-place finish at the Detroit SX. Hammaker sits on 4-17-3-1 finishes so far.
The consistency has paid off so far for Vialle. After a weekend off, the #1 will be back with the red backgrounds on his #1 KTM 250 SX-F in Birmingham, Alabama. Now it’s time for him to ramp up the speed and go for race wins.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|68
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|53