Despite what feels like a lack of hype coming into the season and in the early few rounds, Tom Vialle is back in the 250SX East Division Championship lead. The Red Bull KTM rider really had no changes to his program from 2024 and was coming out swinging with hopes to defend his title in just his third full season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Okay one change if you note his switch from THOR to Alpinestars gear, but that’s really it! Ready to run it back, Vialle lined up in Florida with the red backgrounds on his #1 KTM as the gates dropped on the ‘25 250SX East Division Championship.

The French rider got his first taste of podium champagne this season at the Daytona SX when he finished second at the venue where he earned his first 250SX main event win last year. Then, at the Indianapolis SX 250SX East/West Showdown over the weekend, Vialle quietly scored a big second-place finish and by doing so, took over the points lead from Max Anstie. Vialle kept race winner Seth Hammaker honest the entire race but never got close enough to attempt a pass. Big picture though, after finishes of 5-4-2-2 to start the season, Vialle is right back at the top of the championship standings.

“I started a little bit slowly in Tampa and the goal was to start pretty strong in Daytona, and I was way better last weekend,” Vialle said after the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns of the year. “And obviously from Daytona now, I mean, it's only a 10-race championship, so it's not that long. You need to be there from now on every weekend, fight for the win, and that's really my goal. The first two races wasn't the best, but I start from Daytona. This weekend was good again, and, yeah, we try to continue that way till the end.”