APOLLINO Unveils RFN® “WARRIOR” Series Electric Off-Road Motorcycles

Driving Global Expansion: Apollino’s Vision for the Future

The RFN® WARRIOR Series launch represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a critical step in Apollino’s global growth strategy.

Cutting-Edge Technology:

The RFN WARRIOR Series features 560N·m torque, 385Wh/kg high-energy-density batteries, and a proprietary BMS intelligent management system, delivering exceptional range, stability, and precision handling.

Professional Racing Integration:

The series is entering global professional racing events, further advancing electric off-road culture and challenging traditional gas-powered models.

Global Distribution Network:

Already available in over 70 countries, the RFN WARRIOR Series is now open for pre-orders in North America and Europe, with plans to expand to additional markets in 2025.

Chanel Ying, Chairwoman of APOLLINO, shared her vision for the company’s future: “The next five years will be a critical growth period for the electric off-road motorcycle industry. Apollino is committed to global expansion, bringing the excitement of electric off-road riding to more people than ever before.”

About Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.)

APOLLINO is redefining the future of off-road riding for all ages. From a child’s first off-road bike experience to professional-level racing, the company offers a complete riding progression system that is safer, easier, and more exhilarating than ever.

Operating in over 70 countries, Apollino is the trusted choice for families, young riders, and extreme sports enthusiasts worldwide. By combining pioneering innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experience, APOLLINO is transforming the off-road motorcycle industry.

Pre-orders for the RFN WARRIOR Series are now open globally!

For more information, visit: www.apollino.com.

RFN WARRIOR SERIES