The Indianapolis Supercross was more of the same. The first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought unpredictability and an unexpected winner. With so many talented factory riders and fast privateers in the combined 250cc field, the showdowns have that uncertainty to them. It is so tough to call the race winner ahead of the gate drop—that is unless your name is Adam Cianciarulo, who called Seth Hammaker for the win on the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast. Hammaker won his first race in nearly four years and reminded everyone he is still a very capable rider, even after the injuries he has suffered since that first win.

But when the 450SX main event gates dropped, that race was more the same of what we are used to seeing. What it came down to: once again, Cooper Webb rose to the occasion come the main event.

Initially, the #2 machine was fast in qualifying. Since the Tampa SX in early February (round five, he has been feistier in qualifying—more than he normally is on race day. He pointed out later that night that with Jett Lawrence out, although he wants to race the best rider, he did want to take advantage of the opportunity.

That night, he said: “In my opinion, it opens it wide open. It’s an opportunity. These don’t come often, and I wanted to make the most of it.”

On Saturday, Webb pieced together good lines in qualifying and moved up to the top three in the second session. But he crashed big in the whoops, going down hard, although it was not as bad as it could have been. Going into the night show, the report from RDL’s Haley Shanley was that Webb was okay after his endo, but his bike was twisted up. He was satisfied with his qualifying position (ended up being fourth overall) so he pulled off early and started to get ready to race the night show.