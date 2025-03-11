When both the East and West Divisions of Monster Energy AMA Supercross showed up in Indianapolis, all eyes were on points leaders, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates, Max Anstie and Haiden Deegan. But it was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker who pulled the holeshot and took off with the early lead. From there, Hammaker was able to manage his lead over defending 250SX East Champion, Tom Vialle and come away with his second ever supercross win.
“It feels really unreal to get this get this win at the East/West Showdown," Hammaker said in the post-race press conference. "It's been a while since I've even stood on the top step of the podium, only once ever before this one, so it feels good to finally do it. And a lot of changes I've made this year, a lot of sacrifice moving to Florida to the Dog Pound [Lawrences' Compound] and just very grateful and thankful and the work's paying off. But yeah, this one this one feels really good.”
As we wrote last week after his podium in Daytona, Seth has always been an incredible talent, winning his third ever supercross race! But he has also been on the injured list more often than most. However, with the way he has been riding this year, a second win seemed inevitable, for Seth as well.
Hammaker's two 250SX wins to date:
Seth HammakerBainbridge, PA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX Showdown
|March 8, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossArlington 1
|250SX West
|March 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
“Yeah, I mean, third at Daytona last weekend was a good confidence boost and to get the momentum rolling," he said Saturday night. "And I feel like the win was coming, but I didn't know how soon and just needed to keep putting in the work and the time, and it's great to get it tonight. But yeah, just feels really good and to see all the work that I've been doing in this offseason, the start of the season kind of been up and down for me. Detroit was a bummer to get the 17th, but you know that's in the past and you know, onto the next one, and here we are a couple of weekends later with two podiums.”
Since that first win was almost four years—and a few big injuries ago—Hammaker said this win feels like it was his first. And through it all, Mitch Payton and the Pro Circuit team personnel have had his back.
“Yeah, I mean it always creeps in,” Hammaker said on self-doubt, “but I'm grateful that I have people around me that have stuck with me and my team with Mitch Payton and the whole Kawasaki crew stuck behind me. And, yeah, it's been so long since I've had my first one and that was my third race ever that I won. This one kind of feels like my first one honestly cause just with how long it's been and the first one that I did win it kind of came at a surprise, really. So, I mean it's a lot of changes, a lot of sacrifice like I had mentioned before with this offseason move to Florida. Yeah, I mean, it feels good to see it pay off and thankful, like I said, to have people behind me that have stuck with me."
Hammaker went on the PulpMX Show Monday and talked more in depth about the changes he made during the off season, moving from California to Florida to train at the Dog Pound with Michael Byrne. Where he has not only been working on his technique but changing his mindset as well.
“I would say mindset and technique that I've worked on," he said. "I've been hurt a lot in my career, and I need to put together a season where I can build off of, just good rides and I haven't been able to put together a whole season since I've started my pro career, so that's been a big focus point this season and to take what the weekend gives me, you know, each and every weekend and just be smart, stay healthy, and the technique side of things and the mindset has been a huge part in helping me do that.”
Staying healthy is the name of the game this year, as both of his 250SX East teammates Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo are out with injury. Seth spoke on being the only rider under the semi and not letting that add any more pressure.
“I try not to let it create any more pressure," he said. "I have my job to do and it’s unfortunate to lose the teammates. But I need to focus on what I need to and not try and change my mindset just because I'm the only rider on the East Division right now. I need to keep my head down and do my work, keep the mindset the same. And yeah, it sucks, you know, shout out to Levi and Cameron, hope they're healing up and we get them back soon. But yeah, I mean, just gotta keep doing my thing and try not to let that affect me or any more added pressure.”
If it weren’t for food poisoning in Detroit, Hammaker could be in the points lead, or close to it, right now. As it is he is only 11 points down with six more races to go. Plenty of time for this new and improved Hammaker to mount a charge for this championship.