“Yeah, I mean, third at Daytona last weekend was a good confidence boost and to get the momentum rolling," he said Saturday night. "And I feel like the win was coming, but I didn't know how soon and just needed to keep putting in the work and the time, and it's great to get it tonight. But yeah, just feels really good and to see all the work that I've been doing in this offseason, the start of the season kind of been up and down for me. Detroit was a bummer to get the 17th, but you know that's in the past and you know, onto the next one, and here we are a couple of weekends later with two podiums.”

Since that first win was almost four years—and a few big injuries ago—Hammaker said this win feels like it was his first. And through it all, Mitch Payton and the Pro Circuit team personnel have had his back.

“Yeah, I mean it always creeps in,” Hammaker said on self-doubt, “but I'm grateful that I have people around me that have stuck with me and my team with Mitch Payton and the whole Kawasaki crew stuck behind me. And, yeah, it's been so long since I've had my first one and that was my third race ever that I won. This one kind of feels like my first one honestly cause just with how long it's been and the first one that I did win it kind of came at a surprise, really. So, I mean it's a lot of changes, a lot of sacrifice like I had mentioned before with this offseason move to Florida. Yeah, I mean, it feels good to see it pay off and thankful, like I said, to have people behind me that have stuck with me."

Hammaker went on the PulpMX Show Monday and talked more in depth about the changes he made during the off season, moving from California to Florida to train at the Dog Pound with Michael Byrne. Where he has not only been working on his technique but changing his mindset as well.

“I would say mindset and technique that I've worked on," he said. "I've been hurt a lot in my career, and I need to put together a season where I can build off of, just good rides and I haven't been able to put together a whole season since I've started my pro career, so that's been a big focus point this season and to take what the weekend gives me, you know, each and every weekend and just be smart, stay healthy, and the technique side of things and the mindset has been a huge part in helping me do that.”