Justin is another one of those riders, being from New York, who just seems to ride better when the series heads east. The dirt is softer, and the whoops break down more, making it faster to jump through, which is his specialty.

“Yeah, the whoops, I wouldn't even say were jumpers tonight," Cooper said. "It was more about balance, I think. They were definitely rutted and you just had to keep the bike straight all the way through and I think that was kind of the key tonight, was just the mistakes were to limit those and stick to the big lines and that was pretty key. I felt like I was making up a lot of time on the guys in front of me and just being consistent with that kind of flow with the track and set up my passes. So yeah, overall, it was a tricky track and a lot of laps tonight. So, definitely had to keep the focus and yeah lock in for the for the end of the race. It was getting pretty gnarly.”

Justin went on the PulpMX Show earlier this week to talk about his podium, being underrated, his whoop speed, and hanging in there on gnarly tracks until the end. This is only Justin’s second full season of 450 supercross and his progression, while sometimes overlooked, has been impressive. He currently sits fourth in points.

“I think compared to last year, I think all around I've made progress and it's good to see," he said. "Going into year two, riding better this year and I think I've been way closer to the podium spot a lot more frequent and yeah, it came at the last round last year so been in a podium fight pretty much a lot of these races. Yeah, I felt like I should have had one by now, but it's definitely better now than never, and I think just going into year two, I just have more experience riding with these guys and, yeah, Justin [Barcia] was definitely, you know, a hard guy to pass and get away from without some retaliation. So, make sure I set up my pass and once I did that, I was able to focus forward and just focus on the track really because it was deteriorating pretty fast and like I said, you gotta be focused out there.”

With 4-5-4-4-2 results at the last five rounds, Justin is showing he is a podium contender now. Will he be able to keep this momentum going, and check off even more podiums before this thing is over?