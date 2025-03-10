Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season third round, the Talladega GNCC, in Alabama. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Angus Riordan (KTM).

Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Tayla Jones (Honda).

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.

2025 Talladega GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 3