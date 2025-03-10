Watch: Talladega GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos
March 10, 2025, 1:00pm
Main image by Mack Faint
Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season third round, the Talladega GNCC, in Alabama. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).
Davis claimed the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Angus Riordan (KTM).
Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Tayla Jones (Honda).
Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.
2025 Talladega GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 3
2025 Talladega GNCC | Bike PM Raw Highlights | Round 3
Talladega GNCC Results
Talladega - Overall RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:40:45.250
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Grant Davis
|02:42:34.695
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:44:30.979
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:44:34.219
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:44:37.480
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
Talladega - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:42:34.695
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|02:44:37.480
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Angus Riordan
|02:45:03.814
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Jason T Tino
|02:58:34.780
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Hunter D Bush
|03:11:11.400
|Sciota, PA
|Kawasaki
Talladega - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Philippe Chaine
|03:10:28.828
|Canada
|KTM
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:37:50.139
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|03:47:59.731
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|James Jenkins
|02:20:10.254
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|5
|James D Simpson
|03:21:56.659
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
Talladega - WXC RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:13:53.375
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:15:01.050
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|3
|Tayla Jones
|01:16:28.819
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|4
|Brandy Richards
|01:18:08.770
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|01:18:33.098
|Terre Haute, IN
|RJI
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|56
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|53
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|52
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|43
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|43
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|78
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|67
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|59
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|53
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|78
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|57
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|50
|5
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|78
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|66
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|62
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42