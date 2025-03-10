Results Archive
March 10, 2025, 12:50pm
Video highlights from the ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Indianapolis Supercross was the first 250SX East/West Showdown (round six of 250SX West and round four of 250SX East) and also the ninth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) picked up the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win over Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha). Max Anstie entered the day with the 250SX East Division Championship lead but Tom Vialle left with the points lead. Haiden Deegan continues to lead the 250SX West Division Championship lead.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the 450SX main event win over Justin Cooper (Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (KTM). Webb continues to lead the championship.

Related: Joey Savatgy Update: Punctured Lung and “Some Broken Ribs” After Indianapolis SX Main Event Crash

Check out the post-race videos for the Indianapolis Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Indianapolis Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 9, Indianapolis | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/8/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #9: Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 9 - Indianapolis - March 8, 2025

Weege Show: Indy Post Show Where We Don't Dwell on Mistakes

Indianapolis SX Results

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX Showdown

March 8, 2025
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:36.683 50.396 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:42.449 5.766 50.672 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:50.082 7.634 50.328 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:54.565 4.484 51.225 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:58.284 3.719 50.551 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX

March 8, 2025
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:46.751 49.364 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:55.205 8.455 50.526 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:59.447 4.243 49.745 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 22:02.277 2.830 49.829 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:12.592 10.316 50.284 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 68
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 67
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 53
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140
Full Standings
