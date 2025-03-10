Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Full Schedule
March 10, 2025, 10:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 9 (of 17) — Indianapolis SX — Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX Showdown

March 8, 2025
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:36.683 50.396 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:42.449 5.766 50.672 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:50.082 7.634 50.328 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:54.565 4.484 51.225 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
5 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:58.284 3.719 50.551 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		17:01.340 3.056 51.194 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
7 Max Anstie Max Anstie 17:06.135 4.796 52.073 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
8 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 17:09.941 3.806 51.865 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks 		17:12.635 2.695 51.273 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:15.402 2.767 51.559 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) takes the second 250SX main event win of his career at the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown.
Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) takes the second 250SX main event win of his career at the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown. Align Media
Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX

March 8, 2025
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:46.751 49.364 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:55.205 8.455 50.526 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:59.447 4.243 49.745 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 22:02.277 2.830 49.829 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:12.592 10.316 50.284 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:14.881 2.290 50.000 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
7 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:23.486 8.605 50.526 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
8 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:34.571 11.086 50.880 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
9 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:38.757 4.186 51.991 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 21:49.261 1 Lap 51.318 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) is the first 450SX rider to three wins in 2025 supercross.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) is the first 450SX rider to three wins in 2025 supercross. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 68
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 67
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 53
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 51
7Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 48
8Daxton Bennick
Morganton, NC United States 43
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 43
10Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 40
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 85
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 79
8Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 73
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 56
10Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 136
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 129
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 114
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 105
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 82
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 9 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129 25
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117 22
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104 20
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102 18
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 90 17
6Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79 15
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 79 14
9Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78 13
10Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 73 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167 20
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140 17
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 136 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 129 15
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 114 14
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 105 13
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 82 12
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 3 (of 13) - Talladega GNCC - Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega County, Alabama

Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) earned his first win of the 2025 GNCC season at round three.
Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) earned his first win of the 2025 GNCC season at round three. Mitch Kendra
GNCC

Talladega - Overall Race

March 8, 2025
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:40:45.250 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:42:34.695 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
3 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:44:30.979 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:44:34.219 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:44:37.480 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:45:03.814 Australia Australia KTM
7 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:45:09.739 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
8 Chase N Landers Chase N Landers 02:51:09.998 Monterey, TN United States KTM
9 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:52:11.693 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
10 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 02:53:03.090 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Talladega - XC2 Pro Race

March 8, 2025
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:42:34.695 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:44:37.480 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:45:03.814 Australia Australia KTM
4 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 02:58:34.780 Phillipsburg, NJ United States GasGas
5 Hunter D Bush Hunter D Bush 03:11:11.400 Sciota, PA United States Kawasaki
6 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:14:07.530 Landrum, SC United States Honda
7 Kenneth Held Kenneth Held 04:05:35.170 Tabernacle, NJ United States Honda
8 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 01:56:52.490 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
9 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:38:12.971 Landrum, SC United States Honda
10 Jesse Ansley Jesse Ansley 02:42:15.818 Myakka City, FL United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 56
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 53
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 52
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 43
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 43
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 40
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 40
8Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 37
9Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 36
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia 35
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 78
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 67
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 62
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 53
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 46
7Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 38
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 37
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 36
10Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 34
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 78
2Luke Brown Wellington 62
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 57
4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 50
5Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
6James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 44
7Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
8Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 41
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 40
10Jayson Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 18
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 78
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 67
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 66
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 62
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 42
6Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 40
7Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 40
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 36
9Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 36
10Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 27
Full Standings

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round 7 (of 7) - Arena Stade Couvert de Liévin in Liévin, France

Championship Finish

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) is the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 1 (of 20) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 49
2Sacha Coenen Belgium 46
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 44
4Liam Everts Belgium 36
10Andrea Adamo Italy 32
5Camden McLellan South Africa 29
6Cas Valk The Netherlands 28
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 27
11Thibault Benistant France 26
7Guillem Farres Spain 25
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
2Maxime Renaux France 57
1Romain Febvre France 56
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 48
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy 40
5Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 35
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 27
7Pauls Jonass Latvia 25
11Kevin Horgmo Norway 25
12Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 25
8Jago Geerts Belgium 22
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 3 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
