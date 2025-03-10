Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 9 (of 17) — Indianapolis SX — Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|16:36.683
|50.396
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:42.449
|5.766
|50.672
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:50.082
|7.634
|50.328
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:54.565
|4.484
|51.225
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Cole Davies
|16:58.284
|3.719
|50.551
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|
Jo Shimoda
|17:01.340
|3.056
|51.194
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|7
|Max Anstie
|17:06.135
|4.796
|52.073
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Julien Beaumer
|17:09.941
|3.806
|51.865
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|9
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|17:12.635
|2.695
|51.273
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Max Vohland
|17:15.402
|2.767
|51.559
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross
Indianapolis - 450SXMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:46.751
|49.364
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:55.205
|8.455
|50.526
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:59.447
|4.243
|49.745
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Barcia
|22:02.277
|2.830
|49.829
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:12.592
|10.316
|50.284
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|22:14.881
|2.290
|50.000
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|7
|Ken Roczen
|22:23.486
|8.605
|50.526
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|22:34.571
|11.086
|50.880
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|9
|Justin Hill
|22:38.757
|4.186
|51.991
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Shane McElrath
|21:49.261
|1 Lap
|51.318
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|68
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|53
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|51
|7
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|48
|8
|
Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|43
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|43
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|40
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|85
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|79
|8
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|73
|9
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|56
|10
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|54
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|136
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|129
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|114
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|105
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|82
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 9 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|22
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|20
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|18
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|90
|17
|6
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|16
|7
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|79
|14
|9
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|13
|10
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|73
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|20
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
|17
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|136
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|129
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|114
|14
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|105
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|82
|12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 3 (of 13) - Talladega GNCC - Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega County, Alabama
GNCC
Talladega - Overall RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:40:45.250
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Grant Davis
|02:42:34.695
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:44:30.979
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:44:34.219
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:44:37.480
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Angus Riordan
|02:45:03.814
|Australia
|KTM
|7
|Ben Kelley
|02:45:09.739
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|8
|Chase N Landers
|02:51:09.998
|Monterey, TN
|KTM
|9
|Liam Draper
|02:52:11.693
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|10
|Kailub Russell
|02:53:03.090
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
GNCC
Talladega - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:42:34.695
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|02:44:37.480
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Angus Riordan
|02:45:03.814
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Jason T Tino
|02:58:34.780
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Hunter D Bush
|03:11:11.400
|Sciota, PA
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:14:07.530
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|7
|Kenneth Held
|04:05:35.170
|Tabernacle, NJ
|Honda
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|01:56:52.490
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|9
|Brody Johnson
|02:38:12.971
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|02:42:15.818
|Myakka City, FL
|Kawasaki
GNCC
Talladega - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Philippe Chaine
|03:10:28.828
|Canada
|KTM
|2
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:37:50.139
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|03:47:59.731
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|James Jenkins
|02:20:10.254
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|5
|James D Simpson
|03:21:56.659
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
|6
|Raley L Messer
|03:33:28.499
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|7
|Easton Uplinger
|01:37:33.258
|Reynoldsville, PA
|KTM
|8
|Tyler Scheels
|01:46:04.894
|Monterey, TN
|KTM
|9
|Luke Brown
|00:40:32.473
|Wellington
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|56
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|53
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|52
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|43
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|43
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|40
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|37
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|36
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|35
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|78
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|67
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|59
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|53
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|46
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|38
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|37
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|36
|10
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|34
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|78
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|57
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|50
|5
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|6
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|44
|7
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
|8
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|41
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|40
|10
|Jayson Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|18
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|78
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|66
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|62
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|40
|7
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|40
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|36
|9
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|36
|10
|Ava Silvestri
|Redwood City, CA
|27
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round 7 (of 7) - Arena Stade Couvert de Liévin in Liévin, France
Championship Finish
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) is the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 1 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|49
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|46
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|44
|4
|Liam Everts
|36
|10
|Andrea Adamo
|32
|5
|Camden McLellan
|29
|6
|Cas Valk
|28
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|27
|11
|Thibault Benistant
|26
|7
|Guillem Farres
|25
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|57
|1
|Romain Febvre
|56
|3
|Tim Gajser
|48
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|40
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|35
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|27
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|25
|11
|Kevin Horgmo
|25
|12
|Jeremy Seewer
|25
|8
|Jago Geerts
|22
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 3 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles