Supercross sophomore Preston Boespflug had a big crash in the first 250SX East Division qualifying session on Saturday at the Indianapolis Supercross. The Washington native was going to come up short in a rhythm section and ejected off his bike, landing feet first. He was accidentally clipped by Hardy Munoz, who had nowhere to go and ran over Boespflug’s legs and crashed too. Boespflug was immediately favoring his right knee, and the qualifying session was red flagged, which allowed the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to the #73. Eventually, he was placed on a backboard and onto the back of the medical cart.

Boespflug posted on his Facebook story (typically gone after 24 hours), which you can watch below. The Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Racing rider said he suffered a broken femur and a dislocated knee in the incident. He went in for surgery on Sunday morning.