Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Full Schedule

Preston Boespflug Update After Indianapolis Supercross

March 10, 2025, 8:45am
Preston Boespflug Update After Indianapolis Supercross

Supercross sophomore Preston Boespflug had a big crash in the first 250SX East Division qualifying session on Saturday at the Indianapolis Supercross. The Washington native was going to come up short in a rhythm section and ejected off his bike, landing feet first. He was accidentally clipped by Hardy Munoz, who had nowhere to go and ran over Boespflug’s legs and crashed too. Boespflug was immediately favoring his right knee, and the qualifying session was red flagged, which allowed the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to the #73. Eventually, he was placed on a backboard and onto the back of the medical cart.

Boespflug posted on his Facebook story (typically gone after 24 hours), which you can watch below. The Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Racing rider said he suffered a broken femur and a dislocated knee in the incident. He went in for surgery on Sunday morning.

Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now