Joey Savatgy Update: Punctured Lung and “Some Broken Ribs” After Indianapolis SX Main Event Crash

Around the halfway mark in the Indianapolis Supercross on Saturday, Joey Savatgy had a big crash that ended his race early. The Quad Lock Honda Racing rider got sent left off a triple takeoff and came up short on the landing. As he flipped head first over the bars, his bike landed on him upon impact. He sat up and scooted over to the part of the track in between the two sections, as the Alpinestars medical crew ran over to him.