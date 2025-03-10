Cooper, Hammaker, Emig, Nicoletti on Pulpmx Show Tonight

Tonight on the Pulpmx Show presented by Fly Racing, Motosport.com and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Phil Nicoletti and SX and MX champion Jeff Emig into the studio to talk about Indianapolis SX and all that went down and more.

Justin Cooper got his Star Yamaha into a career best second place this weekend with a great ride. We’ll talk to J Coop about his season, that crazy track and more tonight.

Seth Hammaker got his first win in four years and at a Showdown at that! We’ll talk to the Pro Circuit rider about that wire to wire win, his move to the Lawrence compound and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

