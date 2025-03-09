The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Indianapolis, Ind. — Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb led all 25 laps of Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross series for his third win in the last four races and his sixth consecutive podium, all of which have been second or better. Webb built a solid lead in the first 12 laps and extended his advantage in the second half of the race after Chase Sexton tipped over in the sand while running second. Webb ultimately ended the race with an eight-second lead over teammate Justin Cooper.
“I was pissed off,” Webb said on his mistakes earlier in the day. “I made a lot of mistakes today. Man, that was an awesome main event for me, probably one of the easier ones of my career. Got a good lead and could ride the pace. Obviously when Chase went down it really opened up the cushion. … I executed my start, rode great laps in the beginning and then put it on cruise control and (had a) drama-free race.”
“I’ve been fighting demons. I’ve been top-five the last four weekends, three of them being fourths, so it’s been tough to go home, regroup and go after that podium again,” said Cooper, who earned his second 450SX podium. “I’ve been sticking to it, trusting the process and really been riding good each weekend, consistent. … It’s cool for the team. One-two is big. This has been long overdue for me and I feel like I’ve been fighting for this for a while now.”
“I had a good flow going for the first half of the race and when I hit that red cross flag (for Joey Savatgy’s crash) I started losing my flow and ended up going down,” said Chase Sexton, who finished second on the night. “Tough track. Battled back toward the end. I had Justin [Barcia] close behind me, so I just tried to get on the podium, build a little bit of momentum going into this break. [I need to] get some rest, try and regroup and come out swinging for the last eight.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:46.751
|49.364
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:55.205
|8.455
|50.526
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:59.447
|4.243
|49.745
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Barcia
|22:02.277
|2.830
|49.829
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:12.592
|10.316
|50.284
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
The 250 division featured the first of three East / West Showdowns in the 2025 season. Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot and led every lap to become the eighth winner in nine rounds of 250 competition. This was the second career victory of his career. Hammaker had pressure from fellow East Coast contender Tom Vialle in the closing laps but kept his composure to stretch his advantage to five seconds at the checkers. Haiden Deegan survived a trip through the safety netting to round out the podium.
“Man, what an unreal feeling,” said Hammaker. “My second win of my career and it’s been a while since I stood on the top of the podium, so that feels amazing. Got myself off to an excellent start. Tried to sprint away those first couple of laps. … When you’re out there in the lead and (have) a little bit of a gap, it was a little challenging to stay focused but I’m proud of myself, proud of the team, the group of people I have around me, my whole family.”
“Slowly getting back in the rhythm and I felt great tonight,” said Tom Vialle, second on the night and now first in the 250SX East Division Championship standings. “Like Daytona, I was again close to victory but Seth rode amazing. I’m pretty happy with second-place. The track was pretty tricky tonight, pretty easy to make a mistake.”
“I was upset,” said third-place Haiden Deegan, who was fastest 250SX West Division qualifier and then won his heat race convincingly. “Obviously I wanted the win. … I ended up airing out that quad, or whatever you call it, and I ended up busting up something in my engine when I landed super hard so those last few laps, I tried to be smart and ride it in. My gears were clanging a little bit. No excuses. Those boys rode great: Tom and Seth were better guys tonight.”
The Indianapolis round also acted as the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer race, which kicks off a yearly auction that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Love Moto Stop Cancer partnership between Supercross and St. Jude is in its ninth year. The Supercross fans and racing community have raised over 2 million dollars for the organization that fights childhood cancer and keeps families together during treatment. The teams and racers increase their support at the special round each year with bike graphics and gear designs inspired by and incorporating art from the young patients at St. Jude. The custom items, along with special items kindly donated by series’ partners will be available for auction starting on Monday, April 28. The auction will run through the final round in Salt Lake City, ending on Monday, May 13. For more information, please visit our St. Jude page on the SupercrossLIVE.com website at (https://www.supercrosslive.com/st-jude/). In the meantime, fans can also get involved in the racing community efforts by donating, just text SUPER to 785-833 to become a partner in hope with the Love Moto Stop Cancer text-to-donate campaign, or SUZUKI to 99126 for a chance to win Ken Roczen's 2025 RM-Z Suzuki 450. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our mission is clear: Finding Cures. Saving Children.
The Indianapolis Supercross pays points toward both the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross season as well as toward the SMX World Championship post-season, which seeds racers from Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross championships into two Playoffs and the SMX World Championship.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|16:36.683
|50.396
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:42.449
|5.766
|50.672
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:50.082
|7.634
|50.328
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:54.565
|4.484
|51.225
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Cole Davies
|16:58.284
|3.719
|50.551
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|68
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|53
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85