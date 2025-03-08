The Showdown
This weekend features a 250SX East/West Showdown, which means 250SX racing will be a combination of both the east and west divisions. There’s been a lot of talk this season regarding the depth of the talent pool out east vs. west, with the prevailing notion being things are more stacked in the east. But we’ve also seen some outstanding performances from multiple riders in the west. We’ll see which division gets the best of the other when they go at it in Indianapolis. -Aaron Hansel
Swingers
As mentioned above, the 250SX race is a showdown. That means that, with all the extra talent, even small mistakes have the potential to be extra damaging in the points. A misstep in your own division might cost you two or three spots, but with both divisions racing, the same mistake might cost you five to seven spots. Who will be on the nasty end of the inevitable point swings that are sure to accompany the 250SX Showdown? -Hansel
- Supercross
IndianapolisKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 8
Righting the Ship
Chase Sexton, although experiencing some serious adversity lately, some of it self-inflicted, is still one of the best racers in the world, and he still knows how to get wins. He’s going to get it done sooner or later too, but in the interest of his quest for another 450SX championship, he needs to get back on top as soon as possible. If he can do it in Indianapolis, he’ll quiet a lot of the noise and improve the health of his title chase. -Hansel
Roczen Wagon
What a night for Ken Roczen last week in Daytona! Not only did he get the win, but he made up points on Cooper Webb and Sexton. He now sits in third and is 16 points behind Webb. Making up ground on Webb isn’t an easy ask, but Roczen has been riding better this season than he has for a few years. Roczen hasn’t gone back-to-back since he swept all three Indianapolis races back in 2021. How wild would it be if he did it again this weekend? -Hansel
Back in it
Don’t look now, but RJ Hampshire has reasserted himself in the 250SX East championship hunt, despite having an unfortunate incident in Tampa where he got stuck on a Tuff Block and finished 18th. Well, he rebounded for third in Detroit and crushed everyone in Daytona, where he also took advantage of Max Anstie going down on the start and finishing sixth. He’s got some work to do, he’s in fourth and still has 14 points to make up on Anstie, but if we’ve learned anything at all, you never know what Hampshire will do! -Hansel
Shouldering Responsibility
For the first time since the season opener, the red plate won’t be on Julien Beamer’s motorcycle when supercross descends on Indianapolis. The Red Bull KTM rider had a tough night in Arlington, and after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying, was only able to muster a sixth overall. As a result, he’s now six points back of Deegan, who won in Arlington. Deegan is a tough competitor, and Beaumer can’t afford to let him start getting in the groove and disappearing, both on the track in the points. Will his shoulder be healed enough in Indianapolis to allow him to operate at 100 percent? -Hansel
Still Searching
Cole Davies is still looking to get that first 250SX win. He’s qualified fastest, has won a heat race, and has even won multiple Triple Crown main events. You can’t get much closer to winning, without winning, than that! A victory seems imminent for Davies, and what better way to make a statement than by winning the 250SX East/West Showdown, where the talent pool is deepest? -Hansel
Any Race Now
Justin Cooper has been riding really well lately, finishing fourth place at three of the last four rounds. If it weren’t for the whoops he may even have a race win by now. Still with the speed he has been showing, fans should not be surprised at another JCoop 450SX podium soon. -Sarah Whitmore
Keep It Rolling
Aaron Plessinger was on the podium last weekend for the first time in 2025, much to the delight of the Daytona fans. He looked fast in the heat and was even able to lead laps in the main. Is this a resurgence of AP’s season? Can he get on the podium again this weekend in the ruts of Indy, so close to home? -Whitmore
The Track
Speaking of ruts, there are certain tracks (like last weekend in Daytona) that just set themselves apart from the rest. Indy is one of those tracks. Usually riddled with soft ruts, most riders go into survival mode, all except Ken Roczen. In the last few years he has won all three residencies in 2021, didn’t race in 2022, got his first win there since returning to Suzuki in 2023 and finished second to Jett Lawrence in 2024. Indy is Kenny’s house. -Whitmore
Main image by Mitch Kendra