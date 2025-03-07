The Daytona SMX Next - Supercross round saw Alex Fedortsov and Jesson Turner with some strong results. Lesser-known names, the two ClubMX riders put in strong performances putting themselves on the map. Fedortsov, who was the fastest qualifier, led the race until a flat tire caused a DNF. Turner, a last-minute entry into the race, charged to a P3 finish in his first go round in the revamped SX Futures program. Get to know the two fastest amateurs you don't know.

Edit/interview/Video: Rob Filebark

