Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Julien Beaumer
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Full Schedule

Indianapolis SX Press Day Interviews and Riding

March 7, 2025, 8:20pm

Lucas Oil Stadium will host round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend as we will see our first 250SX East/West Showdown event of the 2025 season. Check out some press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the Indianapolis Supercross.

Hosts Mitch Kendra and Tom Journet caught up with a handful of riders. Interviews with Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan, Maximus Vohland, Garrett Marchbanks, Jo Shimoda, Julien Beaumer, Malcolm Stewart, Chance Hymas, Cole Davies, and Hunter Yoder.

Hosts: Mitch Kendra and Tom Journet
Film: Tom Journet and Rob Filebark
Edit: Tom Journet

