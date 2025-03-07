Colts Player Kenny Moore II Named Grand Marshal for Indianapolis Supercross

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl Cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the official Grand Marshal for Round 9 of the SMX World ChampionshipTM Series and indoor stadium season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Moore, with the Colts since 2017, became the first Colt in franchise history to score more than one defensive touchdown in a single game, returning two interceptions for touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers in week 9 of the 2023 season, earning Moore defensive player of the week accolades. On March 13, 2024, Moore signed a three-year extension with the Colts. In 2025, Moore recorded 41 solo tackles and 3 interceptions.

Moore first attended Supercross last year at Round 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where Moore first started his career as an undrafted free agent.

“We’re excited to have Kenny Moore II join us as the official Grand Marshal for the Indianapolis round of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship,” said Dave Prater, Vice President Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. “Kenny is a big fan of the sport which makes him a perfect choice to kick off this event in front of the hometown crowd tomorrow night at Lucas Oil Stadium.”

Moore will announce the customary “gentleman start your engines” as well as wave the green flag for the official start of the premier 450 Main Event. FanFest and Qualifying kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 12:00 p.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at SupercrossLIVE.