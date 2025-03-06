Results Archive
Watch: Wild Boar GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

March 6, 2025, 6:20pm
Watch: Wild Boar GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season second round, the Wild Boar GNCC, in Florida. Johnny Girroir, the 2024 Grand National Champion, took the overall win over Kailub Russell and Ben Kelley. Nicholas Defeo, outright overall winner of the opening round in South Carolina, claimed the XC2 win over Josh Toth and Angus Riordan. Rachael Archer took the WXC win over Shelby Turner and Korie Steede.

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it

 2025 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 2

2025 Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC | Bike PM Raw Highlights | Round 2

2025 Between The Arrows - Bikes | Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC | Round 2

Wild Boar GNCC Results

GNCC

Wild Boar - Overall Race

March 1, 2025
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 03:03:30.639 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:03:38.898 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
3 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:04:23.331 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:07:07.259 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:07:49.979 Australia Australia KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC2 Pro Race

March 1, 2025
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:07:07.259 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:07:49.979 Australia Australia KTM
3 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:09:21.459 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:14:18.794 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
5 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:14:48.095 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 1, 2025
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:32:52.867 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Luke Brown Luke Brown 03:37:36.970 Wellington Yamaha
3 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 03:02:25.715 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
4 Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine 03:04:04.551 Canada Canada KTM
5 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:08:25.178 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Wild Boar - WXC Race

March 1, 2025
Hog Waller
Palatka, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:05:38.170 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:06:17.900 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:07:21.619 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:07:31.639 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
5 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 02:12:20.636 Terre Haute, IN United States RJI
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 39
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 37
3Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 37
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 33
5Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 32
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 48
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 46
3Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 46
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 43
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 37
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 60
2Luke Brown Wellington 50
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 36
4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 35
5Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 28
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 48
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 48
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 42
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 41
5Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 27
Full Standings
