The ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.
450SX
Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason is out for the time being due to a broken left arm sustained in Tampa.
Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig is looking at a return to action in Birmingham after injuring his knee in Las Vegas in 2024.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence crashed in Tampa and sustained a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He’s out for the season.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is out for the remainder of supercross due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus, both suffered in Glendale.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado dislocated his shoulder at A2. The injury required surgery and he’s out for the season.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out with a broken fibula. He is hopeful he can return to racing before Monster Energy AMA Supercross ends to get some races in before Pro Motocross. Denver, anyone?
250SX East Division
Both the east and west 250SX divisions are racing – Indianapolis is a 250SX Showdown round.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown crashed while leading Tampa and sustained a fractured T5 vertebrae. He’s out for the season.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. He’s out for Indianapolis.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen had a bad crash in Daytona and broke his collarbone and sustained several fractures in his upper back. He’s out for the time being.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo had a big crash in Detroit and ended up with a cut on his face and some broken teeth. He’s also dealing with a torn ACL, which he’ll have surgery on this week. As of now, he’s out until further notice.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano tore his knee up in Tampa. He’s looking to return to racing in Birmingham.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson is several weeks away from returning to racing due to a wrist injury sustained before the season.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.
Nate Thrasher – Finger | In
Thrasher had surgery on a broken finger sustained a few weeks ago while practicing. He raced Daytona and is in for Indianapolis.
250SX West Division
Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out
Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale. It’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.
Julien Beaumer - Shoulder | In
Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He still raced and managed a sixth overall in the Triple Crown. He hasn't ridden the bike since, but plans on lining up in Indianapolis
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out
Bourdon is recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing. He’s on the mend but there is no timetable on his return to racing.
Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake is currently dealing with Lyme disease. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of the season.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out
Laninovich missed Arlington due a wrist injury sustained while practicing. He’ll miss Indianapolis too.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool is back on the bike after breaking fingers in San Diego, but he won’t be lining up in Indianapolis.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson was forced to undergo surgery after injuring his wrist in San Diego (the same one that kept him out of action in 2024). He’s out for the season.
Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen | Out
Smith is out for a while after a big crash in the Arlington whoops resulted in a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen.
Noah Viney – Shoulder | Out
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He’s back in the gym, but isn’t scheduled to line up for any races any time soon.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. There’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.