Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Julien Beaumer
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
MXGP of Indonesia in July Replaced with MXGP of Finland

March 6, 2025, 11:20pm
MXGP of Indonesia in July Replaced with MXGP of Finland

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

CALENDAR UPDATE: MXGP OF FINLAND ADDED TO 2025 CALENDAR AT IITTI – KYMIRING

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing announces updates to the 2025 MXGP calendar. The MXGP of Indonesia, initially scheduled for 6 July 2025, has been replaced by the MXGP of Finland at the KymiRing circuit in Iitti on 12-13 July 2025.

The KymiRing, located in Kausala within the Iitti municipality of Finland, is a premier motorsport facility located 140km northeast of Helsinki. The MXGP of Finland finally returns following the 2023 edition held in Vantaa. Finland’s deep-rooted passion for motocross is exemplified by the Kawasaki Racing Team, managed by Finnish legend Antti Pyrhönen and owned by former Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen.

The upcoming MXGP of Finland at KymiRing promises an exhilarating weekend of top-tier motocross action. Fans can anticipate thrilling performances in the MXGP and MX2 categories, complemented by the supporting European classes of EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing support classes. KymiRing’s state-of-the-art facilities and the fervent enthusiasm of Finnish motorsport fans are set to create an unforgettable atmosphere for all attendees.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing: “It is with a great pleasure that the MXGP will come back to one of the most passionate Motorsport countries in the world. KymiRing will for sure deliver a fantastic facility to all the riders and our different stakeholders. The Finnish fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic weekend with the best riders in the world!”

Kornél Ory, Managing Director of KymiRing, emphasised the significance of the event:

"We can’t wait to start working together with the local communities and the federation to create something spectacular. Motocross has deep roots in Finland, and MXGP is an electrifying series that perfectly aligns with our strategy. We sincerely thank the promoter for their trust and are committed to delivering a world-class event for Finnish motorsport fans.”

In addition to this update, the Motocross of European Nations (MXoEN) event has been cancelled for 2025.

