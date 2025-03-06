The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

CALENDAR UPDATE: MXGP OF FINLAND ADDED TO 2025 CALENDAR AT IITTI – KYMIRING

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing announces updates to the 2025 MXGP calendar. The MXGP of Indonesia, initially scheduled for 6 July 2025, has been replaced by the MXGP of Finland at the KymiRing circuit in Iitti on 12-13 July 2025.

The KymiRing, located in Kausala within the Iitti municipality of Finland, is a premier motorsport facility located 140km northeast of Helsinki. The MXGP of Finland finally returns following the 2023 edition held in Vantaa. Finland’s deep-rooted passion for motocross is exemplified by the Kawasaki Racing Team, managed by Finnish legend Antti Pyrhönen and owned by former Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen.

The upcoming MXGP of Finland at KymiRing promises an exhilarating weekend of top-tier motocross action. Fans can anticipate thrilling performances in the MXGP and MX2 categories, complemented by the supporting European classes of EMX250 and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing support classes. KymiRing’s state-of-the-art facilities and the fervent enthusiasm of Finnish motorsport fans are set to create an unforgettable atmosphere for all attendees.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing: “It is with a great pleasure that the MXGP will come back to one of the most passionate Motorsport countries in the world. KymiRing will for sure deliver a fantastic facility to all the riders and our different stakeholders. The Finnish fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic weekend with the best riders in the world!”

Kornél Ory, Managing Director of KymiRing, emphasised the significance of the event:

"We can’t wait to start working together with the local communities and the federation to create something spectacular. Motocross has deep roots in Finland, and MXGP is an electrifying series that perfectly aligns with our strategy. We sincerely thank the promoter for their trust and are committed to delivering a world-class event for Finnish motorsport fans.”

In addition to this update, the Motocross of European Nations (MXoEN) event has been cancelled for 2025.