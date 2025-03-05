WSX Championship Overseas Reports Significant Broadcast Growth For 2024 Season
The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):
WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP REPORTS SIGNIFICANT BROADCAST GROWTH FOR 2024 SEASON
- Global viewership soars with a 151% increase year-on-year, along with a 73% YoY rise in average viewership per race
London, Wednesday 5th March 2025: The World Supercross Championship (WSX) is celebrating a significant growth of global audience viewership, as it announces its latest broadcast figures from the recent 2024 season, which showcase a substantial rise in viewership worldwide.
Data from last season, which concluded with a show-stopping finale in Abu Dhabi in December, highlights an impressive 151% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total viewership, reinforcing WSX's position as the driving force behind growing supercross fandom worldwide.
The global championship, which spanned four thrilling rounds in Vancouver, Perth (Rounds Two and Three), and Abu Dhabi in 2024, also reported a 73% YoY rise in average viewership per race, highlighting sustained fandom and a passionate core audience across the globe.
Additionally, the championship reported an 18% YoY increase in the number of broadcast partners, underscoring the growing demand for elite supercross action and expanding WSX’s reach to new audiences across key international markets.
Tom Burwell, CEO at WSX commented: “We know there is a dedicated community of supercross fans across the world and these figures show that when you offer them top class riders, exciting racing action and a fan-first content offering, they will engage and show their support. Expanding and improving our broadcast offering and partnerships continues to be a goal for the next few years to ensure the world’s best supercross action can be seen by fans no matter where they are.”
The surge in global viewership reflects WSX’s strategic expansion efforts, including increased accessibility through major broadcasters, a calendar packed with iconic global locations and racing featuring the world’s top supercross talent.
“2025 will be the year that we place innovation at the heart of our broadcast strategy, and we want to ensure the championship is the pinnacle competition in the calendar for supercross fans worldwide. Keep an eye out for our 2025 race calendar and more exciting announcements in the coming weeks, we’re excited to show you what we’ve been working on,” continued Burwell.
As WSX gears up for another action-packed season, the championship remains committed to delivering unparalleled racing experiences to fans worldwide, with further updates on the 2025 season to be announced soon.
For more information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.
Note: Here is the confirmed 2025 WSX races.
FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule
2025 WSX Schedule
