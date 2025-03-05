WSX Championship Overseas Reports Significant Broadcast Growth For 2024 Season

The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP REPORTS SIGNIFICANT BROADCAST GROWTH FOR 2024 SEASON

Global viewership soars with a 151% increase year-on-year, along with a 73% YoY rise in average viewership per race

London, Wednesday 5th March 2025: The World Supercross Championship (WSX) is celebrating a significant growth of global audience viewership, as it announces its latest broadcast figures from the recent 2024 season, which showcase a substantial rise in viewership worldwide.

Data from last season, which concluded with a show-stopping finale in Abu Dhabi in December, highlights an impressive 151% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total viewership, reinforcing WSX's position as the driving force behind growing supercross fandom worldwide.

The global championship, which spanned four thrilling rounds in Vancouver, Perth (Rounds Two and Three), and Abu Dhabi in 2024, also reported a 73% YoY rise in average viewership per race, highlighting sustained fandom and a passionate core audience across the globe.

Additionally, the championship reported an 18% YoY increase in the number of broadcast partners, underscoring the growing demand for elite supercross action and expanding WSX’s reach to new audiences across key international markets.