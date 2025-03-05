The All-New Moose Offroad Sahara Racewear

Born out of a necessity to stay cool in the hottest of conditions, the 2025 SAHARA line-up continues a long-standing tradition of Moose Offroad providing the best ventilated gear on the planet. Whether you are in the deserts of the Southwest, battling the muggy swamps of the South or beating the mid-August heat anywhere your ride takes you, Sahara is the only gear you want.

The Sahara jersey is built with lightweight ventilated polyester mesh and fade resistant sublimated graphics. This allows for excellent, performance enhancing airflow. This is all completed with a stretch comfort collar and athletic fit. Pro-rider

tested. Available in sizes XS-3X.

The Sahara pant is built with lightweight ventilated polyester mesh and non-fading sublimated graphics. High density screen printed durable knee panels with full grain leather inner knees provide maximum durability. Pre-curved legs provide an ergonomic riding position along with athletic -fit stretch panels and a 3-point waist adjustment system. Pro-rider tested.

Available in sizes 26” slim – 42”.

2025 SAHARA RACEWEAR