Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP of
Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
The All-New Moose Offroad Sahara Racewear

March 5, 2025, 10:05am
The All-New Moose Offroad Sahara Racewear

Born out of a necessity to stay cool in the hottest of conditions, the 2025 SAHARA line-up continues a long-standing tradition of Moose Offroad providing the best ventilated gear on the planet. Whether you are in the deserts of the Southwest, battling the muggy swamps of the South or beating the mid-August heat anywhere your ride takes you, Sahara is the only gear you want.
The Sahara jersey is built with lightweight ventilated polyester mesh and fade resistant sublimated graphics. This allows for excellent, performance enhancing airflow. This is all completed with a stretch comfort collar and athletic fit. Pro-rider
tested. Available in sizes XS-3X.

The Sahara pant is built with lightweight ventilated polyester mesh and non-fading sublimated graphics. High density screen printed durable knee panels with full grain leather inner knees provide maximum durability. Pre-curved legs provide an ergonomic riding position along with athletic -fit stretch panels and a 3-point waist adjustment system. Pro-rider tested.

Available in sizes 26” slim – 42”.

2025 SAHARA RACEWEAR

Nick Romano
Nick Romano Moose
