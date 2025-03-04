Triumph Racing has announced that Jordon Smith will be out for this weekend’s ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Smith suffered a crash in the first race of the three Triple Crown races in Arlington, Texas, on February 22. The North Carolina native was taken to a local hospital and then announced he suffered a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration on his spleen in the brutal crash. The #19 was able to get back home a few days later and start his recovery. Smith entered the Arlington SX second in points to Julien Beaumer—down just two points—but his crash and DNF saw him leave fifth in the championship.

Unfortunately, the injuries will keep Smith on the sideline for this weekend’s Indianapolis SX (the first of three East/West Showdowns this season). Austin Forkner will be the sole Triumph Racing rider in Indiana Saturday as Jalek Swoll (torn Achilles tendon) and Stilez Robertson (wrist injury) are out for the remainder of supercross with injury. Triumph is hoping Smith can return to racing at the March 29 Seattle Supercross up in the Pacific Northwest.

The following press release is from Triumph Racing:

Jordon Smith Injury Update

The North Carolina native will sit out this weekend’s race in Indianapolis to focus on recovery after his crash while leading in Arlington.

Jeremy Coker, General Manager, Triumph Racing America:

“Jordon’s healthy is the number one priority for both himself and the team. We are very sad that he will not be able to return in time for this weekend’s shootout. Jordon has been riding so well and his results have been amazing. We will work together and be 100% ready to return at Seattle SX. Jordon will come back strong and back on the top step immediately, I am very positive in that statement.”

“I’m really bummed to not be lining up for Indy SX this weekend. this is the first supercross I’ve missed in four years and that’s a huge bummer. I’ve done everything I can in my power to be ready since my crash in Arlington, but unfortunately we are going to have to focus on getting back, which will hopefully be by Seattle.”

Get well soon Jordon!

