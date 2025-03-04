Aaron Plessinger had an amazing Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in 2024. He was on the podium multiple times and got his first ever 450SX win in San Diego. He then placed third in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last year and rode for team USA at Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Fans expected him to be able to carry that same momentum into 2025, however, the start of this season, by comparison, has been abysmal.

That all changed this past weekend in Daytona. In his heat race, he didn’t have the best start but was able to avoid the carnage up front when his teammate Chase Sexton and Justin Barcia went down. He was able to work his way up to third by the end of the first lap and logged the fastest time of the heat as he chased down leader, Malcolm Stewart, and came up just short at the finish.

His confidence from his heat race carried him to a good start in the main, where he started third and then made quick work of Cooper Webb for second. From there he set his sights on Jason Anderson in first and led his first laps (four of them) of the 2025 season. Eventually Ken Roczen, Webb and Sexton all went by, but Plessinger was able to stay close enough to Sexton to take advantage when Chase had troubles later in the race. In the post-race press conference Aaron explained how great it felt to be back on the podium:

“To be honest, I’ve had really bad luck," he said. "I was sick, I mean I know everybody was sick. I just had unfortunate circumstances that kept me in the back. I just got a good start and was able to execute. That’s what I haven’t been doing is executing, the last couple of starts I’ve had in the mains have been really good but I just kind of fell back. This week I just felt good, I felt a little different and I haven’t really changed too, too much on the bike and I don’t know, I just felt good tonight.”