Unfortunately, McAdoo’s teammate Levi Kitchen would have a hard crash in the main event, which ended Kitchen’s night early and his championship hopes. Read our full update on Kitchen if you missed it. The third factory Kawasaki rider, Seth Hammaker, landed third in the main event behind winner RJ Hampshire and second-place Tom Vialle.

Pro Circuit team owner Mitch Payton talked to the TV broadcast crew on the SMX Insider Post-Race show after the race, saying the following on McAdoo.

“Felt like we had a really good chance of winning,” Payton said. “Levi and Seth rode amazing tonight.”

“Cameron hurt his knee worse, and we decided that’s it. So, he will go get that fixed, that’s the end of that,” Payton said. “He tried and it’s bad and he needs to get it fixed.”

“So that was it,” he continued. “It was starting to swell up again and it was looser than it was and it’s worse than initial, so we’re gonna just get it fixed.”

Watch the SMX Insider Post-Race show, 17:20 mark.