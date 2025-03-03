The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) kicked off over the weekend at the Infinito Race Track at Córdoba in Argentina. Kay de Wolf (1-5 on Husqvarna) started his title defense season off with the MX2 overall win as Sacha Coenen (9-1 on KTM) and Simon Laengenfelder (2-6 on KTM) rounded out the overall podium, respectively. Maxime Renaux (2-1 on Yamaha) claimed the MXGP overall win over Romain Febvre (1-2 on Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (3-3 on Honda).

Watch the video highlights below and view the opening round results.