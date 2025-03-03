Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP of Argentina Opening Round Video Highlights

March 3, 2025, 4:20pm
Watch: MXGP of Argentina Opening Round Video Highlights

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) kicked off over the weekend at the Infinito Race Track at Córdoba in Argentina. Kay de Wolf (1-5 on Husqvarna) started his title defense season off with the MX2 overall win as Sacha Coenen (9-1 on KTM) and Simon Laengenfelder (2-6 on KTM) rounded out the overall podium, respectively. Maxime Renaux (2-1 on Yamaha) claimed the MXGP overall win over Romain Febvre (1-2 on Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (3-3 on Honda).

Watch the video highlights below and view the opening round results.

MXGP of Argentina Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Argentina - MX2

March 2, 2025
Cordoba
Cordoba, Argentina Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 1 - 5 Husqvarna
2 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 9 - 1 KTM
3 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 2 - 6 KTM
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 8 - 3 Husqvarna
5 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 5 - 8 Triumph
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Argentina - MXGP

March 2, 2025
Cordoba
Cordoba, Argentina Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 2 - 1 Yamaha
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 1 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 3 - 3 Honda
4 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 4 - 4 Ducati
5 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 5 - 7 Fantic
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 49
2Sacha Coenen Belgium 46
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 44
4Liam Everts Belgium 36
10Andrea Adamo Italy 32
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
2Maxime Renaux France 57
1Romain Febvre France 56
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 48
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy 40
5Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 35
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now