Watch: MXGP of Argentina Opening Round Video Highlights
March 3, 2025, 4:20pm
The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) kicked off over the weekend at the Infinito Race Track at Córdoba in Argentina. Kay de Wolf (1-5 on Husqvarna) started his title defense season off with the MX2 overall win as Sacha Coenen (9-1 on KTM) and Simon Laengenfelder (2-6 on KTM) rounded out the overall podium, respectively. Maxime Renaux (2-1 on Yamaha) claimed the MXGP overall win over Romain Febvre (1-2 on Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (3-3 on Honda).
Watch the video highlights below and view the opening round results.
MXGP of Argentina Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Argentina - MX2March 2, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|1 - 5
|Husqvarna
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|9 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|2 - 6
|KTM
|4
|Liam Everts
|8 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Camden McLellan
|5 - 8
|Triumph
MXGP
MXGP of Argentina - MXGPMarch 2, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Romain Febvre
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Tim Gajser
|3 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|4 - 4
|Ducati
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|5 - 7
|Fantic
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|49
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|46
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|44
|4
|Liam Everts
|36
|10
|Andrea Adamo
|32
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|57
|1
|Romain Febvre
|56
|3
|Tim Gajser
|48
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|40
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|35