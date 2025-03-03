Video highlights from the eighth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Daytona Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Championship and also the eighth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) picked up the 250SX main event win as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium, respectively. Max Anstie entered the day with the championship lead and despite a sixth-place finish he leaves in the championship lead.

Ken Roczen (Suzuki) earned the 450SX main event win as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rounded out the podium, respectively. Webb leaves with the points lead again.

Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) picked up the SMX Next - Supercross main event win as Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) and Jesson Turner (Yamaha) rounded out the podium, respectively.

Check out the post-race videos for the Daytona Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Daytona Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights