450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Watch: Daytona SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

March 3, 2025, 4:25pm
Video highlights from the eighth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Daytona Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Championship and also the eighth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) picked up the 250SX main event win as Tom Vialle (KTM) and Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium, respectively. Max Anstie entered the day with the championship lead and despite a sixth-place finish he leaves in the championship lead.

Ken Roczen (Suzuki) earned the 450SX main event win as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rounded out the podium, respectively. Webb leaves with the points lead again.

Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) picked up the SMX Next - Supercross main event win as Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) and Jesson Turner (Yamaha) rounded out the podium, respectively.

Check out the post-race videos for the Daytona Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Daytona Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 8, Daytona | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/1/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #8: Daytona, FL | Daytona International Speedway

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 8 - Daytona - March 1, 2025

Weege Show: Best of Daytona Press Conf + Roczen and Roczen Fans Love It

Daytona SX Results

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East

March 1, 2025
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 29:01.911 1:19.369 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 29:04.266 2.356 1:20.240 Avignon, France France KTM
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 29:08.914 4.649 1:20.183 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 29:12.560 3.646 1:20.621 Pocatello, ID United States Honda
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 29:17.868 5.309 1:20.945 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha
Supercross

Daytona - 450SX

March 1, 2025
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:58.169 1:18.963 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:03.218 5.049 1:19.498 Newport, NC United States Yamaha
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:07.280 4.063 1:19.344 Hamilton, OH United States KTM
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:07.647 0.368 1:19.592 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:17.203 9.555 1:19.406 La Moille, IL United States KTM
Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 63
2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 57
3Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 50
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 49
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 45
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 168
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 158
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 152
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 125
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 124
