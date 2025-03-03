All the contenders in the 450 Class entered the 55th annual Daytona Supercross with hopes of taking advantage of a rare opportunity. Coming into the weekend, Eli Tomac had won seven of the last nine times at Daytona. Justin Brayton got a popular win in 2018, while Jett Lawrence was the defending race winner. No active riders had a Daytona win, which guaranteed a first-time Daytona winner in 2025.

Ken Roczen was nearly perfect and claimed his 23rd Monster Energy AMA 450 Supercross win on Saturday. He qualified fourth and started the night off by dominating his heat race. When the gate dropped for the main event, he came around lap one in fourth. On lap four Roczen was able to get by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb and made quick work of Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson the next lap. Kenny set sights on leader, Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger, and made the pass for the lead at the halfway mark.

Roczen pulled out a five second lead after a few laps but came under some pressure from Webb with five minutes to go. It looked like we may see a repeat of Detroit, but not this time. Kenny withstood the pressure and pulled the lead back out after a few mistakes from Webb. After the race, Webb credited Roczen on his performance saying: “I started to get on it, I was able to inch up inch up, but he was riding well, and I started to ride harder, and it led me to make mistakes. He got me, straight up. It’s gone the other way a few times, but tonight he got me.”