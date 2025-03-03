Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Full Schedule
Daytona SX Talking Points: Why Was The Track More Raceable? Was Sexton's Night Mental or Physical? Plus More Debate

March 3, 2025, 4:30pm

Ken Roczen makes history by winning the Daytona SX and RJ Hampshire also winning at the historic venue for the first time also. Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and myself talk about Daytona and all that happened there. We cover the Chase Sexton thing, Cooper Webb not making it happen for once, the red flag in the 250SX main event, and more.

Listen to the '25 Daytona SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now