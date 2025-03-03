After the shocking performance by the XC2 250 class at round one of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series, the titans returned to the top at round two in the sand of Florida. The much-anticipated duel between 2024 GNCC overall Champion Johnny Girroir and eight-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell, who has come out of retirement after retiring in 20220, didn’t take long to get rolling. The duo battled for the win in Florida, pushing to physical limits after three hours in the sand. Girroir emerged on top, so exhausted that he immediately had to get off his bike and lay down the moment he crossed the finish. Wildly, this is actually a fairly common sight at the Florida round of GNCC, which is as physically grueling as it gets.

“I stuck to my word today and didn’t overcook it in the first few laps, because that’s always easy to do,” said Girroir in a FMF KTM factory off-road statement. “I rode within my means, saved some energy, and then had a big battle with Kailub [Russell] in the closing stages. I let it rip in the second-to-last lap, put my head down and did everything I could, so overall I am happy with the day – it was a gnarly round in the sand whoops!”

The full GNCC report from the series is below.

Moose Racing Wild Boar

Motorcycle Race Report

Girroir On Top at Wild Boar GNCC

PALATKA, Fla. (March 3, 2025) – The final day of the Moose Racing Wild Boar, round two of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, continued on with sunny and warm conditions along with some exciting, heated racing throughout the day.

As the ten seconds call was made and the green flag flew, it would be Flatrock Motorclub GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jordan Ashburn earning himself the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award. However, it wouldn’t be long for AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell to return towards the front of the pack as he was hungry to battle for that overall win.