The 2025 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross just keeps throwing more and more surprises at us, doesn’t it? The trend held true in Daytona, where Ken Roczen finally got his hands on a win at the fabled speedway. We had plenty of questions regarding Roczen’s ride, RJ Hampshire’s brilliance in the 250SX class, and more, so we tapped former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas, for some insight.

The Daytona Supercross featured a track of many colors. What’s it like trying to read the dirt, under the lights, when the color keeps changing?

It’s mostly just the darkest areas that are problematic. There are two factors at play. First, the black sand reduces depth perception and the ability to see bumps and ruts as easily. The second variable is the lighting structure for Daytona International Speedway. They lights are much further away than a typical stadium, and also come in from the side with not as much direct light from above. That creates a shadow effect in the bottom of ruts and behind bumps. The lack of light in the bottom of the rut makes it a guessing game for depth or what’s lurking there. Couple these two factors and it’s easy to see why Daytona can be so treacherous. This same dynamic was experienced at the Thunder Valley Pro Motocross races in 2008 and 2009 under the lights.

There was a split lane in the sand, and riders were taking the inside and out. What was the premium line?

It changed a few times and also depended on what the strategy was. If riders were willing to carry speed into the corner and triple to the outside, the left side of the sand was better. If doubling to the inside was the play, then sticking to the right side through the sand seemed to make more sense because it was a shorter distance. It needs to be said, though, that the left side and tripling was working for Roczen and Chase Sexton as they were making moves.