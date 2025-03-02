The 2025 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross just keeps throwing more and more surprises at us, doesn’t it? The trend held true in Daytona, where Ken Roczen finally got his hands on a win at the fabled speedway. We had plenty of questions regarding Roczen’s ride, RJ Hampshire’s brilliance in the 250SX class, and more, so we tapped former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas, for some insight.
The Daytona Supercross featured a track of many colors. What’s it like trying to read the dirt, under the lights, when the color keeps changing?
It’s mostly just the darkest areas that are problematic. There are two factors at play. First, the black sand reduces depth perception and the ability to see bumps and ruts as easily. The second variable is the lighting structure for Daytona International Speedway. They lights are much further away than a typical stadium, and also come in from the side with not as much direct light from above. That creates a shadow effect in the bottom of ruts and behind bumps. The lack of light in the bottom of the rut makes it a guessing game for depth or what’s lurking there. Couple these two factors and it’s easy to see why Daytona can be so treacherous. This same dynamic was experienced at the Thunder Valley Pro Motocross races in 2008 and 2009 under the lights.
There was a split lane in the sand, and riders were taking the inside and out. What was the premium line?
It changed a few times and also depended on what the strategy was. If riders were willing to carry speed into the corner and triple to the outside, the left side of the sand was better. If doubling to the inside was the play, then sticking to the right side through the sand seemed to make more sense because it was a shorter distance. It needs to be said, though, that the left side and tripling was working for Roczen and Chase Sexton as they were making moves.
Speaking of split lanes, what about the section that had two 180-degree turns in succession? There were inside/outside, and outside/inside options. Which worked better?
I liked the option that ended on the inside. They seemed to be fairly similar in overall timing but the inside one almost always came out ahead in a battle. It also put riders in a position to control the inside in the following corner. That’s enough reason for me for it to be the preferred line.
Max Anstie went down right off the start after what looked like a good start. What happened?
Those first few turns are a delicate balance where space becomes scarce. Max ran out of room there and if he had to do it again, he likely checks up more. It’s easy to say in hindsight because riders need to be aggressive. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out. Finding the right balance of aggression and caution is never ending ask.
Levi Kitchen had a huge crash, which prompted a red flag. Walk us through it, starting from the catalyst to the soil sample.
Riders were hitting this section with a lot of speed. With all of that speed, there was a temptation to try to blitz through that first takeoff instead of “dropping in”. The goal here would be to stay much lower and maintain that forward momentum instead of hitting the entirety of the takeoff and jumping much higher (see, slower). It’s a high risk/high reward play, though, as it’s very easy to be kicked forward as riders are only catching the sharp end of the takeoff. Even riders who were not pressing the envelope were being kicked into an endo at times. Kitchen was taking risk here and when it worked, he was making up time. This particular lap, though, it went wrong and he got a nasty endo that he couldn’t recover from. That much speed with that nasty level of forward rotation was destined for disaster.
RJ Hampshire, after a disastrous first round, is back in the thick of the championship fight after winning Daytona. Did you think this was in the cards after the first round?
I have learned to not count Hampshire out of… well, anything. Ups and downs are what makes up Hampshire’s racing experience. I didn’t have any doubt he would win races but the big mistakes are what could keep him out of contention. That is not a dynamic that will change anytime soon. He rides in a fashion that includes a lot of risk so it’s more a matter of when, not if, he will see volatility.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|63
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|57
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|50
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|49
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|44
Tom Vialle took second, and seemed much better at this round than the first two 250SX east races. Can this be credited to the roughness of Daytona, and the combination of Vialle’s motocross prowess?
He did look much better most of the day. I believe it was a combination of a few things. The speedway style track seems to work better for him and this was evident at the SMX Playoff rounds, too. The added sand and higher speed of Daytona was a benefit for Vialle, too. Daytona kickstarted success in 2024, let’s see if the same rings true in 2025.
Seth Hammaker and Chance Hymas train and ride together, and know each other’s riding style really well. Did this element come into play when the two were battling in Daytona?
I do think it matters. This scenario leads to riders being a bit ‘nicer’ with their passing protocols. They will give more room than they would for a random. In a long battle, I think they also know each other’s tendencies a bit more. If one rider struggles in the whoops or may not have the fitness he is looking for, that can change the strategy of his competitors.
Ken Roczen was brilliant in the 450SX main event, and was strong up until the checkered flag. This isn’t something most people would have predicted coming into this season. What was Roczen doing that enabled him to be so effective at the most brutal track in all of supercross?
Roczen is riding incredibly well. This is the best version I’ve seen since 2021. The question for me is not so much about individual race stamina, it’s the wear and tear of a season. We still can't be sure that problem is solved. If he’s able to maintain this level without deterioration, it’s game on. We won’t know the answer to that until we get late into this championship, though.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|168
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|158
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|152
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|125
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|124
When Cooper Webb moved into second, what kind of pressure did that put on Roczen? We’ve seen Webb get the best of Roczen so many times in the past. Do you think that weighed on Roczen’s mind?
I’m sure there was a bit of ‘not again’ in Roczen’s psyche. I know I felt it and I’m guessing most everyone else did too. This time, Webb made the critical mistake and was unable to close the deal. Roczen showed resilience and that had to be a gratifying moment after so many disappointing similar scenarios.
At one point Sexton was all over Webb, but then Webb got away and Sexton dropped additional spots. Was Sexton dealing with some sort of problem?
That’s a great question and one I don’t have an answer for. I couldn’t see anything wrong with the motorcycle but I don’t want to assume that. There’s a lot to unpack there if the motorcycle was not the issue.
Aaron Plessinger went from struggling to a podium at Daytona. Did you notice anything different about the way he approached things once the gate dropped?
It seemed like it just finally came together. He got the same start he did in the final race in Arlington but was able to execute this time. He has had every mishap imaginable, sickness, and injury to deal with, too. Surely he’s had some long nights trying to figure out how to get back to his best form. This was likely a long exhale more than anything else. The sense of relief can be more rewarding than the sense of joy when things have been going poorly.