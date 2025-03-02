Daytona will mark another race that Red Bull KTM's Chase Sexton wishes he could have back, as a massive crash in his heat race left him battered and bruised, and not capable of holding pace to the end of the main event. Sexton was the fastest qualifier in Daytona and took off with the early lead in his heat race, but crashed hard into the face of a jump. He toughed it out and qualified via the LCQ, then put on a strong charge in the main event despite a poor gate pick and poor start.

About halfway through the main, though, he was stalking title rival Cooper Webb but started to run out of steam.

“Daytona was up and down," said Sexton in a KTM statement. "I qualified fastest, but crashed in my Heat, forcing me to qualify through to the Main via the LCQ, so it definitely was not my best night. In the end, I did what I could tonight, but just didn’t have enough in the tank.”