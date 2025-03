Jason Weigandt shares some quick post-race thoughts from Daytona and round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the SMX World Championship, and then comes the press conference audio from the podium finishers in each class, including SMX Next.

Hear what Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker had to say, plus Landen Gordon, Enzo Temmerman and Jesson Turner.