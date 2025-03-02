Levi Kitchen suffered a brutal and scary over-the-bars crash early in the Daytona Supercross 250 SX East main event. His Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team owner Mitch Payton didn't want to speculate or comment on Kitchen's condition post-race, besides confirming he went to the hospital.

Kitchen on Sunday evening provided an update of his own on his Instagram account.

"I’m in the hospital in Daytona, I broke this collarbone and have a couple of fractures in my upper back. Yeah, it was unfortunate. I felt like I maybe found a new level of riding last night. There were some positives to take away but I got a little bit greedy with that section. I’m just glad it wasn’t worse. I haven’t seen the crash and don’t really because I’m sure it’s pretty gnarly. Thank you everybody, I’ll be alright."