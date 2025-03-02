The hype for the 2025 version of the Daytona Supercross was squarely on the guarantee of a new winner, and in the end, that hype delivered. That first-time win couldn’t have felt better for the rider that did it and the fans that were on hand to cheer it. The winner wasn’t title leaders Cooper Webb or Chase Sexton, it was Ken Roczen, the loveable veteran turned underdog who busted through.
“This is definitely up there as one of my best main event wins ever, and it’s pretty surreal because I’ve actually been pretty far away from it here,” said Roczen. The Progressive Ecstar Suzuki man even did it in symbolic fashion, as Webb started hunting him down late, as he has done so many times…but this time he couldn’t get him! Webb said he made too many mistakes, and one final error in the exit of a rutted turn ended the bid for victory. Webb took second, and Aaron Plessinger was third for his first podium of the season.
“He was just on it,” said Webb of Roczen. “He passed me and he made a quick pass on Aaron, and I was like “Oh!” I started to get on it, I was able to inch up inch up, but he was riding well and I started to ride harder and it led me to make mistakes. He got me, straight up. It’s gone the other way a few times, but tonight he got me.”
“I don’t know, I stayed focused and really took it section by section,” said Roczen. “Everyone was going fast at the beginning and kind of yo-yo-ing. I knew I had to make passes quick or these guys would retaliate. I had some good lines. I did believe I could do it, I just took it section by section, tripling out of these bowl berms, I knew those were spots we could mess up. I just kept my focus throughout the main event and that was important.”
“It was fun,” said Webb when asked if it was an enjoyable race even though he didn’t win it. “There was a lot going on and like Ken said if you made one mistake early you were getting freight trained. Then you’d nail something the next lap and you’re right in it. You hate losing, but I’m sure when I look back on Monday I’ll realize it was a sweet race.”
Roczen’s win reassures that he’s a title contender, as outside of one bad night in Tampa he’s been solid all year, starting with a heat race win at Anaheim 1 through now.
“It was very reassuring,” said Roczen. “This is round eight and I’ve never really done that good at Daytona but I really have nothing to lose. I just keep doing my thing and I trust in my decisions and for now it’s paying off.” Roczen added that he would need a few minutes to himself to really process what it’s like to win Daytona.
Webb and Sexton continue at the top of the standings, but it was another night Sexton would like to have back. He led his heat race only to crash very hard on the first lap, and he was battered and bruised through the rest of the event. Sexton won the LCQ, suffered a bad start (with a bad gate pick) in the main event, then came on strong midway through the race to even challenge Webb. Then he fell back and ultimately drifted to fifth, costing him more points in the standings.
“Yeah my heat was not great,” said Webb. “Falling in the first turn is never good, it’s kind of a panic, but then I saw Chase down and you start to think a little bit. Main event was good but I made a few mistakes in the end.”
Plessinger was also in the fight, taking the early lead from Jason Anderson and getting the crowd going. He couldn’t hold Roczen or Webb at bay, but he battled with his teammate Sexton and a fast-closing Justin Cooper to net his first podium of 2025.
“I had a lot of fun because I was up front!” said Plessiinger. “I haven’t been up front a lot this year, just getting to battle with these guys. To get a podium here was pretty cool and I love doing it, so, hell yeah.”
What’s been the problem for Plessinger this year?
“To be honest I had really bad luck,” he said. “I was sick, and I know everyone was sick, but I just had really unfortunate circumstances that kept me in the back. I just nailed a start and executed. The last few weeks, I’ve had starts that were really good but I kind fell back. I didn’t change too much on the bike. I don’t know, I just felt good tonight.”
Justin Cooper’s late push was impressive, as he’s more often known for riding well from the front. This time he nearly picked of Plessinger for the final podium spot.
"It was a really good charge," said Cooper. "I saw there was 10 minutes left. I got to Jason [Anderson] and he made it tough on me, we played cat and mouse a bit and I lost some time to the KTMs. But man, it was close, almost got to the podium. Overall it was a solid night and I loved the bike, I wish I had a shot at that win but I was charging. We’re going to get a podium at some point down the road. It’s been a really good four races in a row now in the top five, consistency is there and the speed is there and every time I’m riding I feel good."
The 250 class was just as feel-good for RJ Hampshire. His first win of the season and first-ever at Daytona, in his home state, was big enough, but it was deeper than that.
"It's special," said Hampshire. "Man, I lost my dad a few months ago, and this was his race. This is the only race we used to come to. He was here with us today. Some guy came up to us in the pits with one of my dad’s jerseys. I don’t know, it was just special today. I felt good, I had that comfort and that’s what was missing in those first two races. Finally got to burn one down in Daytona! That one was for dad.”
Hampshire says his wrist injury was so bad in the off-season it led to bike setup compromises that didn’t work in the first two rounds. “It’s a combination of a lot of things, the bike setup helps a lot. But that’s on me, I set up my bike to jump whoops because with my wrist I couldn’t blitz whoops. I set my bike up to do corners, and that crash at Tampa, that’s kind of what bit me, my forks were too soft. Then we tried to find some comfort in Detroit and we didn’t find it. Then you’re testing on race day and that’s not good. I still think I’ll get stronger and better now. That’s what you guys saw today, I had more strength.”
Hampshire battled past Tom Vialle to get the lead and the win, but Vialle kept him close the whole way.
“Yeah, last two races we battled quite a bit,” said Vialle. “Tonight RJ passed me maybe 2-3 laps into the main event, the track was pretty tricky and if you made a mistake in a rhythm you’d lose a lot. I couldn’t get quite close enough to make a pass but we’re still doing well in the championship.”
Seth Hammaker battled the whole way with Chance Hymas for the final podium spot, and made it happen late with a risky, but worth it, pass.
"After the whoops that rhythm section we were both going 3-3, and then he didn’t get that 3-3, and I sent it into the sand," said Hammaker. "It was definitely close, I haven’t watched it back but I knew it was close. He was riding really good but I knew that might have been my last chance to so I had to thread the needle."
Hammaker says he's happy with his riding this year so far, but an illness held him back quite a bit in Detroit. His main goal, though, is to make it to and through all the races and so far he's done so.
Both Vialle and Hampshire benefit from a tough Daytona for 250SX Division points leader Max Anstie, who had a big crash yesterday for press day. In the main, he battled Vialle for the lead early but tagged a tough block and went down. The Englishman fought back to sixth after starting last.
At least that was better than another title contender, Levi Kitchen, who crashed out violently early in the race. It was yet another hit for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki/ Cameron McAdoo qualified for the main event in Daytona but didn't line up for the main event. Post race, team owner Mitch Payton explained to NBC Sport's Katie Osborne that the team elected to shut McAdoo down and tell him to go get his knee fixed. McAdoo was riding with a torn ACL suffered in an off-season crash (which he explains was "out of his control" which we believe to mean it stemmed from a bike failure). Payton explained that the knee kept swelling up after the heat race.Payton wouldn't speculate on the status of Levi Kitchen, who crashed hard in the main event, but Payton did say he hopes it turns out well and the team will get him back soon. The series reported that Kitchen is awake and speaking with medics and has been taken to Halifax hospital for evaluation.
In SMX Next action, Team Green's Landen Gordon won again, taking advantage of a flat tire for Club MX's Alex Fedorstov, who had the race in hand until a flat tire ended his night early.