Live Written Updates from Daytona Supercross

"There is no rest around this place," said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher a few days ago. "I was just in the infield checking out all of the dirt that has been moved in. The crew that is building the track, the sun is shining, we're feeling good. We are in high gear coming off the 63rd running of the Rolex [24 hour race] where we had 61 cars getting after it for 24 hours. NASCAR Speed Weeks was wild from Wednesday qualifying through the duel, all the way up to William Byron joining me in Victory Lane, back-to-back Daytona 500 champion, It was cool. I left the championship breakfast with the Daytona 500 winner William Byron and Rick Hendrick on Monday, and I pulled out the tunnel and in front of the speedway, and Harley Davidson already had 6 53 ft trailers starting their build for the display for bike week. So the display area is rocking and rolling, Bike Week is here, and I'm excited for the gate to drop for the Daytona Supercross. Man, we're we're ready to go."

Yes, no venue in Monster Energy AMA Supercross is quite like Daytona, which treats all race winners with the highest regard, be it William Byron in NASCAR or Eli Tomac in Supercross.

But who will the winner be this year? It won't be Tomac, or last year's winner Jett Lawrence, as they're out with injuries. The last winner besides them, Justin Brayton, is retired and hosting Race Day Live qualifying coverage today. The last winner before that, Ryan Dungey, is also retired and serving as Grand Marshal today.

No one in the field now has won this race. Add that to the backdrop that is a wild 2025 season packed with surprises, and the recipe is right for a big one tonight. Cooper Webb has historically ridden very well at this track, citing his fitness and his ability to pick new lines as a track breaks down. He's taken second to Tomac here several times. Chase Sexton, as the 2024 Pro Motocross Champion, is plenty capable. Ken Roczen has been on the verge of a win all season. Malcolm Stewart logged an epic ride for a win the last time the series visited his home state of Florida just a few weeks ago. Could he find that magic again? Whoever wins here also gains huge momentum in the points chase, which is still very tight between Webb and Sexton, and Roczen is not out of the hunt, either.