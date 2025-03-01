Austin Forkner Wants to Bring Daytona Memories Back

This year’s results, in his first season with Triumph Factory Racing, haven’t been great. Forkner’s 17-7 finishes leave him 12th in points. In his return from yet another long layoff, the riding at the practice track has been good, but his racing hasn’t been perfect.

“Something that I really worked on in the past couple weeks has just been loosening up,” said Forkner. “I'm really speaking about Detroit because I was maybe not 100 percent, but I was more healthy than I was at Tampa, and I just watched videos and I was just riding way too tight. I was just hunched up, not doing the things that I work on technique wise during the week. So, do I think that I can ride better at the races? Absolutely, because during the week, I mean, me and Jordan [Smith] are where we swap off basically every session on the track on who's faster. We push each other and we're back and forth on who's faster daily, or if not every session throughout the day. So, you know, with his results on the west coast, I know that I can be up there.

“I feel like I just need to get through the first couple of races and really kind of settle in. It's been a few years since I've made it more than I think two or three races into the series. Obviously, the tightening up and stuff doesn't help, but you can't think about it. I just need to kind of settle in, settle into my flow and settle into the series. It's been a long time since I have settled into the series. I know that I can ride a dirt bike just on how my practice has been good. I just need to bring that to the races and with my lack of racing over the past couple of years, I had a feeling that might happen a little bit and I might tighten up at the races a little bit, so it's just something that I just put a lot of emphasis on, really riding loose and trying to loosen up and just be free. My trainer Mike Brown, he knows that and and we really worked on that this week, so that that's, that's kind of my goal and the thing that I'm trying to bring into Daytona.”

Of course, Daytona hits different than any other race.

“I feel like the speedway tracks kind of bring a little bit of a vibe kind of in general,” he says. “I don't know if I’m any more nervous for it, just because every time I line up on the gate, I'm always nervous, but probably Daytona is probably the most different supercross race. The dirt, the track set up, the, just the atmosphere, everything about Daytona is probably the most different of the supercross races. Daytona, it's a super prestigious race and, and I've won it before and, and that's still one of my core memories, so I'm trying to do that again.”