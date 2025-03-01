10 Storylines To Follow In Daytona

Three-Peat

If Cooper Webb was on a roll coming into Arlington, he’s on fire coming into Daytona. He’s won two in a row now and holds the championship lead by five points over Chase Sexton. After Arlington he mentioned he’d never won in Daytona even though his results have been very good there, and he expressed a desire to check that box. If he does, he’ll increase his lead and make it three wins in a row. -Aaron Hansel

The Enigma

You never know what you’re going to get from Justin Hill. He could finish outside the top ten (which he’s already done multiple times this season) or be fastest in qualifying and take fifth on the night, just like he did in Arlington. As Jason Thomas wrote earlier this week in his Breakdown column, “Hill has more rhythm, more soul in his riding. That nuance might be where the variance comes from. Honestly, I have no idea. I do know that when he’s on, he is a bad, bad man.” Will the elite Hill show up again this weekend in Daytona? -Hansel

Breaking the Cycle

They say bad things come in threes, and if that’s true, it’s good news for Chase Sexton. The Red Bull KTM could have won the last three races but has unfortunately found ways to avoid standing in the middle of the podium. Don’t expect this trend to last forever though—Sexton is too fast and too talented to keep missing out on wins. And with the rough Daytona track up next on the schedule, the timing seems right for the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Champion to get back to his winning ways. -Hansel

Double Firsts

Ken Roczen has been tremendous this year and has been in position to win races on several occasions, including last week in Arlington. It hasn’t happened yet, but with the way he’s riding, you’ve got to think that first W of the season is just around the corner. He doesn’t have a Daytona win yet, so what better place to earn his first win of 2025? -Hansel

Anderson vs. Anyone Else

Jason Anderson is known for being a fiery racer who doesn’t mind banging bars, and that was on display last week in Arlington. In qualifying he was irked by Cooper Webb getting into him as Webb was beginning a fast lap, and he responded by holding up Webb a couple corners later and ruining his fast lap. In the second 450SX main, Justin Barcia got into him and Anderson retaliated in the next turn, taking both riders out. Barcia’s leg was even stuck in Anderson’s rear wheel for a moment! Anderson was issued a written warning by the AMA for his actions, will it be enough to keep him in check in Daytona? Who are we kidding? Anderson and the AMA have a long history! -Hansel

Redemption Ride

The last time the 250SX east division raced (Detroit), things ended in quite possibly the most frustrating way possible for Max Anstie. He had the race won, only to have a red flag come out and prompt a staggered restart with just a few seconds left on the clock. Levi Kitchen was able to capitalize and get the win, and Anstie has now had two weeks to stew about it. Will he get what he no doubt feels was stolen from him? -Hansel

Nothing to Lose

After just two 250SX east races, RJ Hampshire finds himself in the unenviable position of being eighth in the points and 23 points back of Anstie. Anything can happen in racing, but that’s still a pretty big margin to erase in a short season. On the flipside, it now opens the door for Hampshire to just go for it no matter what, because he really doesn’t have a choice. No matter what kind of start Hampshire gets, it’s going to be fun see what he does in Daytona. -Hansel

Bam Bam

Justin Barcia has not landed on the podium since the San Diego mudder in 2024. Since then, his results have been less than stellar. However, the last three rounds he has gone 6-7-6, and even got a fourth in the final moto in Arlington. Can Barcia continue this climb towards the front and finish on the podium in Daytona? -Sarah Whitmore

The Track

We can’t talk about Daytona without mentioning the track, as it probably plays a role in the results more than any other race in the series. From the sand to the black dirt, to the ruts that will be hard to see under the lights, Daytona is a beast of a track (hence why Eli Tomac has won it so many times) With Tomac out this year and last year's winner Jett Lawrence also out, it's anyone’s guess who will come home with the win. -Whitmore

Tom Time

It’s been a rough start to the season with Tom Vialle, the returning East region champion, not finishing on the podium in the opening two rounds. However, Daytona was the location of his first ever supercross win in 2024. Look for him to make a rebound this weekend. -Whitmore